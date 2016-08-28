ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

It's fair to say Beyonce stole the MTV VMAs with an extended performance inspired by "Lemonade." It was also a special evening for Rihanna, who performed throughout the night before Drake presented the Vanguard award to the woman he's "been in love with since [he] was 22 years old." And Britney Spears returned to the VMAs stage; it was an admirable effort, but even those shadow fingers couldn't come close to topping Beyonce.

Aug. 28, 2016
8:58 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 8:58 p.m.

Michael Phelps' OMG moment at the VMAs? Jimmy Fallon as Ryan Lochte

Christie D'Zurilla

Michael Phelps' OMG moment at the VMAs? Jimmy Fallon as Ryan Lochte

Jimmy Fallon as Ryan Lochte, announcing the nominees for video of the year. (Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)
Jimmy Fallon as Ryan Lochte, announcing the nominees for video of the year. (Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

Michael Phelps was maybe the happiest guy in the room when Jimmy Fallon took the stage as Ryan Lochte to introduce the nominees for video of the year.

"Oh my God!," Phelps could be seen saying, eyes wide, jaw dropped and cellphone whipped out to capture the moment (check out the video in the first tweet below). "This is awesome!," he said later.

Did you know "Lochte" directed all five videos that were up for the year? Yeah, he did. He said so. But there's no way he could tell the audience which one was best, he said, "Even if there was a gun to my head."

Yup, the audience groaned too.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
69°