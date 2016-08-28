Michael Phelps' OMG moment at the VMAs? Jimmy Fallon as Ryan Lochte

Michael Phelps was maybe the happiest guy in the room when Jimmy Fallon took the stage as Ryan Lochte to introduce the nominees for video of the year.

"Oh my God!," Phelps could be seen saying, eyes wide, jaw dropped and cellphone whipped out to capture the moment (check out the video in the first tweet below). "This is awesome!," he said later.

Did you know "Lochte" directed all five videos that were up for the year? Yeah, he did. He said so. But there's no way he could tell the audience which one was best, he said, "Even if there was a gun to my head."

Yup, the audience groaned too.