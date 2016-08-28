LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 1: She was the PTA mom everyone knew. Who would want to harm her?
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

MTV's VMAs are here! But we may as well call them the Beyonce awards with how many awards she's nominated for. That would be a whopping 11. Adele comes in next with seven nominations. Drake, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are also vying for the top prize. Rihanna will receive the Vanguard Award, the VMAs' most prestigious award, which has previously been given to Michael Jackson, Madonna, and David Bowie. And while we're talking about flashback artists: Britney Spears is performing! Stay with us as we report all of the play-by-plays.

Aug. 28, 2016
5:46 p.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 5:46 p.m.

Fashion Flashback: In 1999 Lil' Kim wears one of the most memorable VMA looks of all time

Adam Tschorn

Fashion Flashback: In 1999 Lil' Kim wears one of the most memorable VMA looks of all time

(Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images; Scott Gries / Getty Images)
(Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images; Scott Gries / Getty Images)

As the VMA white carpet wraps up, the looks from years past have been all but forgotten. But there are a couple that we will never forget -- no matter how hard we try.

One of the most unforgettable looks of all time has to be Lil' Kim's atrocious lavender car-wreck of an outfit -- essentially a nipple-pasties-as-formal-wear look.

And we weren't the only ones who noticed. During the show, presenter Diana Ross greeted Kim onstage by giving her exposed breast a little jiggle.

One for the ages, indeed. 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
72°