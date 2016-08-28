Fashion Flashback: In 1999 Lil' Kim wears one of the most memorable VMA looks of all time

As the VMA white carpet wraps up, the looks from years past have been all but forgotten. But there are a couple that we will never forget -- no matter how hard we try.

One of the most unforgettable looks of all time has to be Lil' Kim's atrocious lavender car-wreck of an outfit -- essentially a nipple-pasties-as-formal-wear look.

And we weren't the only ones who noticed. During the show, presenter Diana Ross greeted Kim onstage by giving her exposed breast a little jiggle.

One for the ages, indeed.