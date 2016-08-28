Lance Bass had something to say on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday: "Love trumps hate."

And we're sure the message on his jacket had nothing to do with the presidential election, right?

"The #VMA red carpet has always been a great place to make a statement," the 'NSync alum said on WhoSay and Twitter, thanking designer Rey Ortiz. "Thank you @fashionbyreyortiz for helping me voice mine! #LoveTrumpsHate."

(OK, we know, it almost certainly is election-related: Ortiz has a much more blunt fashion statement against GOP nominee Donald Trump on his Twitter feed, which is @reyortizfashion. But if Bass wore that one on the carpet, no family-friendly publications would have run a photo.)