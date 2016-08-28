ENTERTAINMENT
It's fair to say Beyonce stole the MTV VMAs with an extended performance inspired by "Lemonade." It was also a special evening for Rihanna, who performed throughout the night before Drake presented the Vanguard award to the woman he's "been in love with since [he] was 22 years old." And Britney Spears returned to the VMAs stage; it was an admirable effort, but even those shadow fingers couldn't come close to topping Beyonce.

Aug. 28, 2016
Beyoncé wins breakthrough long-form video award for 'Lemonade'

The other nominees were:

Florence + The Machine – “The Odyssey”

Justin Bieber – “Purpose: The Movement”

Chris Brown – “Royalty”

Troye Sivan – “Blue Neighbourhood Trilogy”

