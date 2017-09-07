'Bodied' director Joseph Kahn says Beyoncé copied Taylor Swift, not the other way around

Filmmaker Joseph Kahn is already dropping bombs ahead of the Toronto midnight premiere of his controversy-courting battle rap pic "Bodied," rattling the legions of Beyoncé fans who have accused Taylor Swift of lifting from Bey in her music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," which Kahn directed.

"It’s not ‘Formation’ at all," Kahn said when the subject of his Twitter war with the Beyhive came up during a Times chat about "Bodied," his unapologetically brazen satire about race, hip-hop, cultural appropriation and freedom of speech.

"They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’ "