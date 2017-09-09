The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing, "Call Me by Your Name" made everyone cry, Lady Gaga performed for the premiere of her Netflix documentary, and "Bodied" director Joseph Kahn kicked the Beyhive.
Reporting From Toronto
Five things to know from 'The Current War' premiere at TIFF
|Glenn Whipp
"The Current War," a drama about the race between Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) to determine what electrical system would power the United States, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night.
Here are five takeaways:
- There is a LOT of talk. Talk about copper wiring, talk about dynamos, talk about types of electrical current. Does that make it dull? It depends. Does the thought of owning a backup generator get your blood flowing?
- Director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon and cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung compensate for all the gab by incorporating an off-kilter visual style that manages to maintain some visual nourishment
- Yes, Cumberbatch and Shannon deliver fine work.
- But they only have one scene together. And like most of the movie, it's dramatically inert.
- The movie's Oscar chances are iffy at best, though with the many and varied mustaches, maybe it could land a hair and makeup nod. (And you may be left wondering if Cumberbatch secretly wishes Edison went through a facial hair phase.)