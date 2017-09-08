Lady Gaga talks about Madonna, Taylor Kinney in Netflix documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two'

For all of you Little Monsters who can't wait to see Lady Gaga's upcoming Netflix documentary, here are some moments we expect everyone to be buzzing about after tonight's premiere of "Gaga: Five Foot Two."

1. The Madonna beef

It's no secret that Madonna isn't the biggest fan of Gaga. The 59-year-old once said she felt the younger pop star "blatantly ripped off" her song "Express Yourself" in "Born This Way." In the doc, Gaga addresses the feud, saying she doesn't have a problem with what Madonna said — rather, the fact that she never said it to her face. "She wouldn't look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever," Gaga says, admitting she learned about the diss while watching television. "Telling me you think I'm a piece of ... through the media? It's like a guy passing me a note through his friend."

2. Her chronic pain

In 2013, Gaga was forced to cancel dates on her "Born This Way Ball" tour to have surgery on her broken hip. Though she's discussed the injury before, it's only in the film that we see the extent of her pain. She still suffers muscle spasms as a result of the accident, which cause her to feel pain from her hip to her face. It often gets so bad that she has multiple people rubbing her muscles and putting ice on her while she sobs hysterically. In one scene, things get so bad that she looks forlornly at the camera and asks through tears: "Do I look pathetic?" questioning how she'll handle the pain of childbirth. "I'm so embarrassed."

3. Her breakup with Taylor Kinney

From the first scene of the movie, it's evident that Gaga's relationship with the "Chicago Fire" actor is in trouble. "Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks," she says while cooking chicken in her kitchen. "My threshold for ... with men is just — I don't have one anymore." She goes on to write "Million Reasons" about him, and after they split, she alludes to the fact that she often gets into relationship trouble right when her career is soaring. (She and Kinney broke up after she landed "A Star Is Born.") Still, the two don't seem to be on bad terms: She is shown receiving flowers from him on the day of her Super Bowl performance.