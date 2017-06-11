Ben Platt to young people: 'The things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful'

A manic and completely overjoyed Ben Platt gave his thanks with the speed of an auctioneer after winning lead actor in a musical for "Dear Evan Hansen."

"When I was 6 years old, I was a prince in 'Cinderella,' and I have spent every day of my life since then just madly in love with musical theater," said Platt, almost running out of breath.

He went on to thank his parents, who he said were the greatest people on Earth; his "edible, edible, edible" nephews; and his physical therapist for keeping him from becoming a hunchback from an intensely physical performance.

"Dad, you're my hero. You taught me that I have to be a good person in order to be a good artist," Platt said to his father, producer Marc Platt.

The 23-year-old actor saved a special message for young people watching, which he delivered at the end of his acceptance speech.

"Don’t waste any time trying to be anyone but yourself, because the things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful."