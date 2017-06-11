Rebecca Taichman and Christopher Ashley win for direction of a musical and direction of a play

Rebecca Taichman and Christopher Ashley have won the Tony Awards for direction -- Ashley for the musical “Come From Away,” Taichman for the play “Indecent.”

The nominees for direction of a musical were:

WINNER: Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”

Michael Greif, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Matthew Warchus, “Groundhog Day the Musical”

Jerry Zaks, “Hello, Dolly!”

The nominees for direction of a play were: