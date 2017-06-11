ENTERTAINMENT

There's no "Hamilton" this year, but many Broadway observers have called this year's Tony Awards contests the best in years, led by “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” (12 nominations), the Bette Midler juggernaut “Hello, Dolly!” (10) and the breakout hit of the season, “Dear Evan Hansen” (9). Follow the action in real time as our reporters in the audience and backstage share the winners and surprises from this year's show.

Winners

Rebecca Taichman and Christopher Ashley win for direction of a musical and direction of a play

Director Rebecca Taichman. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Rebecca Taichman and Christopher Ashley have won the Tony Awards for direction -- Ashley for the musical “Come From Away,” Taichman for the play “Indecent.”

The nominees for direction of a musical were:

  • WINNER: Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away” 
  • Rachel Chavkin, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” 
  • Michael Greif, “Dear Evan Hansen” 
  • Matthew Warchus, “Groundhog Day the Musical” 
  • Jerry Zaks, “Hello, Dolly!” 

The nominees for direction of a play were:

  • Sam Gold, “A Doll's House, Part 2” 
  • Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Jitney”
  • Bartlett Sher, “Oslo”
  • Daniel Sullivan, “The Little Foxes”
  • WINNER: Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”

Latest updates

