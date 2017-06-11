Kevin Kline wins leading actor in a play

Nearly 40 years after Kevin Kline won his first Tony Award, the actor won another -- this time for his lead role in "Present Laughter."

Kline's first Tony came in 1978 for his featured role in the musical "On the Twentieth Century." Kline won his second Tony just three years later as lead actor in a musical for "The Pirates of Penzance." His third and most recent nomination was in 2004 for his star turn in "Henry IV."

That year he lost to Jefferson Mays ("I Am My Own Wife"), again one of the contenders this year. Kline's fellow nominees were: