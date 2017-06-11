There's no "Hamilton" this year, but many Broadway observers have called this year's Tony Awards contests the best in years, led by “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” (12 nominations), the Bette Midler juggernaut “Hello, Dolly!” (10) and the breakout hit of the season, “Dear Evan Hansen” (9). Follow the action in real time as our reporters in the audience and backstage share the winners and surprises from this year's show.
Kevin Kline wins leading actor in a play
Nearly 40 years after Kevin Kline won his first Tony Award, the actor won another -- this time for his lead role in "Present Laughter."
Kline's first Tony came in 1978 for his featured role in the musical "On the Twentieth Century." Kline won his second Tony just three years later as lead actor in a musical for "The Pirates of Penzance." His third and most recent nomination was in 2004 for his star turn in "Henry IV."
That year he lost to Jefferson Mays ("I Am My Own Wife"), again one of the contenders this year. Kline's fellow nominees were:
- Denis Arndt, “Heisenberg”
- Chris Cooper, “A Doll's House, Part 2”
- Corey Hawkins, “Six Degrees of Separation”
- Jefferson Mays, “Oslo”