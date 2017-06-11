There's no "Hamilton" this year, but many Broadway observers have called this year's Tony Awards contests the best in years, led by “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” (12 nominations), the Bette Midler juggernaut “Hello, Dolly!” (10) and the breakout hit of the season, “Dear Evan Hansen” (9). Follow the action in real time as our reporters in the audience and backstage share the winners and surprises from this year's show.
- And the winner is ... a tie? Why this year's Tony Awards are so impossible to predict
- The complete list of winners and nominees | PHOTOS: Red carpet and show highlights
- Jerry Zaks and the dream of directing 'Hello, Dolly!'
Bette Midler wins lead actress in a musical for 'Hello, Dolly!'
Hello, Tony! Bette Midler has won the Tony Award — her first — as lead actress in the musical "Hello, Dolly!"
Other nominees in the category were:
- Denée Benton, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
- Christine Ebersole, “War Paint”
- Patti LuPone, “War Paint”
- Eva Noblezada, “Miss Saigon”
Times staff writer Deborah Vankin has more details on how the Tony win fits into the scope of the Divine Miss M's career. (Hint: She's three-quarters of the way to EGOT.) Click through to read more.