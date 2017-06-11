Bette Midler wins lead actress in a musical for 'Hello, Dolly!'

Hello, Tony! Bette Midler has won the Tony Award — her first — as lead actress in the musical "Hello, Dolly!"

Other nominees in the category were:

Denée Benton, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Christine Ebersole, “War Paint”

Patti LuPone, “War Paint”

Eva Noblezada, “Miss Saigon”

Times staff writer Deborah Vankin has more details on how the Tony win fits into the scope of the Divine Miss M's career. (Hint: She's three-quarters of the way to EGOT.) Click through to read more.