L.A. movie openings, Feb. 23

Feb. 23
Annihilation
Natalie Portman stars as a biologist on a mission to learn her husband's fate in a mutated coastal sector of the U.S. With Oscar Isaac, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, Tuva Novotny. Written and directed by Alex Garland, based on novels by Jeff VanderMeer. R.
Are We Not Cats
Unorthodox drama about a man who loses everything, then meets a woman who shares his fondness for eating hair. With Michael Patrick Nicholson, Chelsea Lopez, Michael Godere. Written and directed by Xander Robin. (1:20) NR.
Beast of Burden
A pilot running drugs between Mexico and the U.S. is torn between his allegiance to the cartel and a deal with DEA. With Daniel Radcliffe, Pablo Schreiber, Grace Gummer. Written by Adam Hoelzel. Directed by Jesper Ganslandt. R.
Beuys
Documentary on the 20th-century German sculptor-performance artist Joseph Beuys. Directed by Andres Veiel. In German and English with English subtitles. (1:47) NR.
The Boy Downstairs
A young woman returns to Brooklyn only to discover her new apartment is directly above that of her ex. With Zosia Mamet, Matthew Shear, Sarah Ramos. Written and directed by Sophie Brooks. (1:30) PG-13.
Broken Ceiling
A woman decides she's been passed over for promotion one too many times. With Karan Kendrick. Written and directed by Adam Davis. (1:30) NR.
The Chamber
A special-ops team and the crew of a commercial vessel are trapped in a submersible at the bottom of the Yellow Sea off the coast of North Korea. With Johannes Bah Kuhnke, Charlotte Salt, James McArdle. Written and directed by Ben Parker. (1:27) NR.
Confessions of a Teenage Jesus Jerk
A teenage boy in the 1980s discovers things of which his conservative family would not approve. With Sasha Feldman. Written by Tony DuShane, based on his book. Directed by Eric Stoltz. (1:35) NR.
The Cured
An antidote to a virus that turned people into cannibals is discovered, but society may be ready to welcome back the survivors. With Ellen Page, Sam Keeley, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor. Written and directed by David Freyne. (1:35) R.
Curvature
A phone call from herself results in a scientist traveling back in time to stop a murder. With Lyndsy Fonseca, Glenn Morshower, Linda Hamilton. Written by Brian DeLeeuw. Directed by Diego Hallivis. (1:28) NR.
Days of Power
A Swiss pop star, her band and assistant are held hostage in a puppy mill. With Eric Roberts, Eliza Roberts, Simone Reyes. Written by Michel Grey. Directed by Jason Pagnoni. (1:42) NR.
Every Day
A teenager falls in love with a soul who changes bodies every 24 hours. With Angourie Rice, Maria Bello, Debby Ryan. Written by Jesse Andrews, based on David Levithan's novel. Directed by Michael Sucsy. (1:35) PG-13.
Game Night
A weekly get-together levels up when the couples participate in a murder-mystery party. With Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Kyle Chandler. Written by Mark Perez. Directed by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein. (1:40 ) R.
Half Magic
Three women band together to take control of their careers and sex lives. With Heather Graham, Angela Kinsey, Stephanie Beatriz, Jason Lewis. Written and directed by Graham. (1:34) R.
The Housemaid
In Vietnam 1953, a taboo affair between a young woman and the French officer who employs her stirs the angry ghost of the man's dead wife. With Nhung Kate, Jean-Michel Richaud, Kim Xuan. Written and directed by Derek Nguyen. In Vietnamese and English with English subtitles. (1:44) NR.
The Lodgers
Twins are held hostage by sinister curse on a rural estate in 1920 Ireland. With Charlotte Vega, Bill Milner, David Bradley. Written by David Turpin. Directed by Brian O'Malley. (1:32) NR.
Mute
Unable to speak since childhood, a bartender searches a futuristic Berlin with the help of two impudent American doctors. With Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux. Written by Duncan Jones, Michael Robert Johnson. Directed by Jones. (2:06) NR.
7 Guardians of the Tomb
Scientists search for a colleague in an ancient Chinese underground labyrinth while battling a 2,000-year-old curse. With Kelsey Grammer, Kellan Lutz, Bingbing Li. Written by Kimble Rendall, Paul Staheli. Directed by Rendall. (1:30) NR.
Survivors Guide to Prison
Documentary looks at two Californians imprisoned for crimes they didn't commit. Featuring Bruce Lisker, Reggie Cole, Danny Trejo. Narrated by Susan Sarandon. Directed by Matthew Cooke. (1:42) NR.
The Young Karl Marx
The philosopher and economist meet young German Friedrich Engels in 1844 Paris and their ideas revolutionize Europe. With August Diehl, Vicky Krieps, Stefan Konarske. Written by Pascal Bonitzer & Raoul Peck. Directed by Peck. In French, German, and English with English subtitles. (1:58) R.
