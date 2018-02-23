The Moviegoer, Feb. 25-March 3

Chocolate Babies Stephen Winter's 1997 political satire centers on a group of LGBTQ black and Asian performers and activists, most of whom are HIV-positive, as they target local politicians who oppose an AIDS hospice in their neighborhood. Part of The Black Book series. A discussion will follow the film. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 443-7000. Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m. Free. www.hammer.ucla.edu
Concert for George David Leland's 2003 documentary of the legendary tribute concert to George Harrison at the Royal Albert Hall, held one year after Harrison's death, is being re-released for one day in honor of the former Beatle's 75th birthday. The all-star performers include Eric Clapton, Jeff Lynne, Paul McCartney and the late Tom Petty. Royal, West L.A.; NoHo 7, North Hollywood; Playhouse 7, Pasadena; Claremont 5, Claremont; (310) 478-3836. Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m. www.laemmle.com
Films of Wes Anderson The Texas-born director's second feature, the delightfully deadpan 1998 comedy-drama Rushmore, starring Jason Schwartzman as an academically underachieving prep school teen who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a middle-aged industrialist (Bill Murray), starts the monthlong series. With Olivia Williams as the lovely Mrs. Cross. Also, The Royal Tenenbaums, March 8; Bottle Rocket, March 15; The Darjeeling Limited, March 22; Fantastic Mr. Fox, March 29. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Throwback Thursdays, Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, (310) 478-3836. March 1, 7:30 p.m. $12; $9 ages 62+. www.laemmle.com
Working Girls: America's Career Women on Screen Theresa Randle stars as the nameless aspiring actress who becomes a phone sex operator at an agency run by women in Spike Lee's 1996 Girl 6. Written by playwright Suzan-Lori Parks. With The Best of Everything (1959). Hope Lange, Suzy Parker and Diane Baker are the "girls in the typing pool" of a New York publishing house but Joan Crawford steals the show as their demanding Type-A boss. UCLA Film & Television Archive and Women in Film Los Angeles, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. March 2, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. www.cinema.ucla.edu/events
The Wizard of Oz Oh, Toto! A chance to see Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion in the 1939 classic on the big screen in 35 mm, oh my! 35mm Movie Club at the Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, Hollywood, (323) 660-6639. March 3, 10:30 a.m. $11. Tickets available at: www.eventbrite.com
