L.A. film openings, Oct. 6

Thirty-five years after the original, “Blade Runner 2049” arrives, pairing Ryan Gosling with Harrison Ford. Also opening in wide release this week are the adventure drama “The Mountain Between Us,” starring Idris Elba and Kate Winslet, and the animated tale “My Little Pony.” Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project” highlights the limited releases.

Oct. 6

Architects of Denial

The Armenian genocide is explored from the perspective of survivors. Directed by David Lee George. (1:42) NR.

Barracuda

The sudden appearance of a previously unknown half-sister upends the life of a Texas woman. With Allison Tolman, Sophie Reid, JoBeth Williams, Luis Bordonada, Larry Jack Dotson. Written by Jason Cortlund. Directed by Julia Halperin and Cortlund. (1:40) NR.

Better Watch Out

What seems like a home invasion turns into something more terrifying for a babysitter and the boy she's watching in this Yuletide-set horror comedy. With Levi Miller, Ed Oxenbould, Olivia DeJonge, Virginia Madsen, Patrick Warburton. Written and directed by Chris Peckover, story by Zack Kahn (1:25) NR.

Blade Runner 2049

Ryan Gosling stars as an officer searching for Harrison Ford's Deckard, 30 years after the events of the first film. With Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Dave Bautista, Jared Leto. Written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green; story by Fancher, based on characters from a novel by Philip K. Dick. Directed by Denis Villeneuve. (2:43) R.

Bobbi Jene

An American dancer gives up her career and lover in Israel to return to the U.S. and create challenging art in this documentary. Directed by Elvira Lind. (1:35) NR.

Brawl in Cell Block 99

An ex-boxer turned mechanic loses his job, resorts to drug trafficking and ends up in a brutal prison. With Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Carpenter, Udo Kier, Don Johnson, Marc Blucas. Written and directed by S. Craig Zahler. (2:12) NR.

Chavela

Documentary on the life of Ranchera singer Chavela Vargas, a sexual and gender rebel in the 1950s. Directed by Catherine Gund and Daresha Kyi. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:33) NR.

Cold Moon

A murder in a Southern town leads to supernatural revenge. With Josh Stewart, Christopher Lloyd, Robbie Kay. Written by Griff Furst, Jack Snyder; based on a novel by Michael McDowell. Directed by Furst. (1:32) NR.

The Crucifixion

A journalist investigates the possible murder of a nun at the hands of a priest attempting to drive out a demon. With Sophie Cookson, Corneliu Ulici, Ada Lupu. Written by Chad Hayes, Carey W. Hayes. Directed by Xavier Gens. (1:31) R.

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Documentary on the murder of a transgender activist. Directed by David France. (1:45) NR.

Deliver Us

Documentary on the contemporary practice of exorcisms. Written by Andrea Zvetkov Sanguigni, Federica Di Giacomo. Directed by Federica Di Giacomo. In Italian with English subtitles. (1:34) NR.

Demons

A priest-turned-fiction writer and his wife host college friends for a weekend that turns to horror. With Miles Doleac, Andrew Divoff, John Schneider. Written and directed by Doleac. (1:45) NR.

Dog Park

Walking his ex-girlfriend's dog enhances a young entrepreneur's romantic fortunes. With Tennyson Shanahan, Jade Jenise Dixon, Sarah Carson. Written and directed by Jade Jenise Dixon. (1:31) NR.

Earth: One Amazing Day

Twenty-four hours in the life of the little blue planet are chronicled in this documentary. Narrated by Robert Redford. Directed by Richard Dale and Peter Webber. (1:28) G.

The Florida Project

A 6-year-old and her mother live day by day at a cheap motel in the shadow of Disney World. With Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Valeria Cotto, Willem Dafoe. Written by Sean Baker and Chris Bergoch. Directed by Baker. (1:55) R.

Generational Sins

A woman's dying wish sets her two estranged sons on a road trip to see their abusive, alcoholic father. With Daniel MacPherson, Dax Spanogle, Barrett Donner. Written by Spencer T. Folmar, Dax Spanogle. Directed by Folmar. (1:30) PG-13.

I Am Another You

Documentary by Chinese filmmaker Nanfu Wang on an American homeless man and his search for freedom. (1:20) NR.

The King's Choice

In 1940, invading German Nazis order King Haakon of Norway to surrender or die. Written by Jan Trygve Røyneland and Harald Rosenløw Eeg. With Jesper Christensen, Anders Baasmo Christiansen, Karl Markovics. Directed by Erik Poppe. In Norwegian with English subtitles. (2:10) NR.

The Legend of 420

Documentary chronicles the transformation from a dangerous narcotic to its acceptance as a medicinal herb and rapid decriminalization. Directed by Peter Spirer. (1:27) NR.

The Mountain Between Us

A journalist and a doctor stranded on a snowy mountaintop after a plane crash must rely on another to survive. With Kate Winslet, Idris Elba, Beau Bridges. Written by Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe, based on the novel by Charles Martin. Directed by Hany Abu-Assad. (1:43) PG-13.

My Little Pony

The beloved equine toys go to the movies as the Mane 6 embark on a journey to save Ponyville. Voices by Uzo Aduba, Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Taye Diggs, Michel Peña, Zoe Saldana, Liev Schreiber, Sia. Written by Meghan McCarthy, Rita Hsiao, Michael Vogel; based on the television series created by Lauren Faust. Directed by Jayson Thiessen. (1:39) PG.

The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One

During a deadly outbreak on a newly colonized planet, a lieutenant risks all to save his young daughter. ​With​ Kellan Lutz,​ Daniel MacPherson, ​I​sabel Lucas, Rachel Griffiths. Written by Shane Abbess, Brian Cachia. Directed by Shane Abbess. (1:35) NR.

Overdrive