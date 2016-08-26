Eddie Murphy makes a new bid for serious-movie stardom with 'Mr. Church'

On a recent afternoon, Eddie Murphy sat and reflected on how much the world around him has changed in the past few years.

“It’s not just comedy – it’s a brand new world,” Murphy mused in the restaurant of a Beverly Hills hotel, dressed all in black, his manner far more serious and composed than his often outsized, extroverted comic persona might suggest.

“Remember back in the days when they said the Mayan calendar said it was going to be the end of the world?” he went on, warming to the subject. “Everybody waited and it passed. But the world ended. If you think about the world the way it was just 10 years ago, everything is the opposite of what it was. All these people who were a really strong, important part of the world – like [Muhammad] Ali and Prince – passed away. Now people are figuring out what the new normal is.”

More than three decades after he rocketed to fame, Murphy himself, at 55, is figuring out what his own new normal is.

Early in his career, when he exploded out of “Saturday Night Live” and starred in a string of smash hits such as “48 Hrs.,” “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Trading Places,” Murphy’s electrifying charisma – which, in person, he masks behind a cool reserve, like a superhero wearing a blazer and tie over his spandex suit – was like nothing audiences had ever seen. The idea of anyone ever getting bored with him seemed inconceivable.

But somewhere along the way in Murphy’s roller coaster of a career, his on-screen persona started to drift away from that dangerous young comedian who had once prowled the stage clad in tight red leather. To often, by his own admission, he chose films more on the basis of how much they paid than how inspired he felt by them. He racked up plenty of huge hits including “The Nutty Professor” and “Shrek” but, to many longtime fans, he seemed too willing to coast in films that weren’t worthy of his tremendous talent.

About five years ago, Murphy decided he needed a break. He had made a huge splash with his critically acclaimed, Oscar-nominated turn in the 2006 musical “Dreamgirls” only to follow that triumph with a string of largely forgettable duds like “Meet Dave,” “Imagine That” and “A Thousand Words.” Now he wanted to take some time to reassess his priorities and recharge his creative batteries.

He told people, half-jokingly, that he was retired. The truth was, in his mind, the audience needed a breather just as much as he did.

“I got on ‘Saturday Night Live’ when I was 18 or 19, so it’s been 35 years of my face,” Murphy said. “You get sick of looking at people’s faces – I know I do. There are people whose faces pop up and I just turn the channel. And I was like, ‘I’m sure I’m that to some people.’ ”

As the first African American global box office star, one whose films have collectively earned nearly $7 billion at the box office, Murphy had helped pave the way for many to follow, from Will Smith to Chris Rock to Kevin Hart. But in an increasingly fragmented, perpetually distracted cultural landscape, he had started to wonder, what was the place for a comedy performer like him?

Murphy was enjoying his respite from the movie business and mulling over a return to stand-up comedy – an idea he has flirted with for years without ever quite pulling the trigger – when, out of the blue, he received a script for a family drama called “Mr. Church” about a kind but enigmatic cook who takes care of a cancer-stricken single mother and her daughter.

The project, to which Samuel L. Jackson had initially been attached, was even further outside of Murphy’s usual wheelhouse than “Dreamgirls,” which had brought him a supporting actor Oscar nomination for his turn as a talented but embittered soul singer. But that was exactly what drew him to it.

“ ‘Dreamgirls’ has some dramatic things but it was a really showy role and it’s got funny stuff in it,” Murphy said. “What was exciting for me about ‘Mr. Church’ was you have to have this whole performance where everything is the opposite of what I usually do. I don’t get offered stuff where it’s just about relationships and family and love.” He chuckled. “It’s like, ‘It’s about a family.’ ‘OK, and are there any animals talking in it?’ ”

“Mr. Church,” which opens Sept. 16, is more than just another detour into dramatic territory for Murphy. It’s a chance, after a long absence from the screen, to reintroduce himself to audiences on new terms.

“I think me not doing a movie for five or six years and now doing something like this will be a good thing ultimately,” Murphy said. “Because I’m doing something that people have never seen me do.

“Five years ago, I was like, It’s time to do stuff that I feel good about and that I get – I don’t have to do these movies just for this big check,” he continued. “That’s hard because I’m from the Tilden projects in Brooklyn.” He harked back to one of his most notorious flops, 2002’s sci-fi comedy “The Adventures of Pluto Nash.” “You wave a big check in front of me and it’s like, ‘You say you want to do “Pluto Nash 2”? OK, let’s go! So he’s on the moon again?’ ”

“Mr. Church” screenwriter Susan McMartin, who based the script on her own real-life friendship with a man who’d helped care for her and her mother, says she had seen glimpses of Murphy’s potential as a dramatic actor in even some of his broadest comedies.

Eddie Murphy in "Mr. Church" Handout Eddie Murphy in "Mr. Church" Eddie Murphy in "Mr. Church" (Handout)

“There’s a scene in ‘The Nutty Professor’ where his character is being heckled that always broke my heart,” McMartin said. “There’s so much vulnerability in his face: the embarrassment, the trying to smile through that pain. In that moment, I was like, ‘That man is such an incredible actor.’ ”