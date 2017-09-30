New video: 'David Lynch: The Art Life' spotlights the one-of-a-kind director

New on Blu-ray

“David Lynch: The Art Life” (Criterion DVD, $19.95; Blu-ray, $29.95)

One of the most welcome surprises of 2017 has been the return to pop culture relevance of the septuagenarian David Lynch, whose startling Showtime maxi-series “Twin Peaks: The Return” was a summer-long master-class in how to make personally meaningful, artistically daring television. “Twin Peaks” fans should now watch “David Lynch: The Art Life,” in which documentarians Jon Nguyen, Rick Barnes and Olivia Neergaard-Holm capture the genius at work in his Hollywood Hills painting studio, and film him as he talks about his childhood and early career. The director is rarely as self-analytical as he is here, and the combination of vivid biographical detail and Lynch’s stunning artwork makes this 88 minutes well-spent.

Special features: An interview with Nguyen.

VOD

“Our Souls at Night” (available Sept. 29 on Netflix)

Jane Fonda and Robert Redford draw on deep reservoirs of star power in the quietly poignant, consistently delightful romance “Our Souls at Night.” Adapted from Kent Haruf’s posthumously published novel, the film follows two aging, widowed Colorado neighbors, who make a pact to sleep together every evening — non-sexually — just for the reassurance of human contact. The rush into intimacy blooms into a genuine friendship, and then something more, as these two oldsters gradually realize that this relationship may be the last meaningful thing that either of them do.

TV set of the week

“Ned and Stacey: The Complete Series” (Shout! Factory DVD, $44.99)

The underrated mid-’90s Fox sitcom “Ned and Stacey” was about a coolly ambitious yuppie and a flighty, artsy leftist who agree to a marriage of convenience in order to further his career and give her a place to stay. The main selling point for “Ned and Stacey” today is that the leads were played by Thomas Haden Church and Debra Messing, who went on to do award-winning work in other TV shows and movies. But the show itself remains funny and sharp — and even reassuring in the way it depicts a mismatched couple learning to live together and even to love each other, despite differing values.

Special features: A commentary track on the pilot and interviews with Messing and Church.

From the archives

“Hype!” (Shout! Select Blu-ray, $21.98)

The Seattle grunge phenomenon was tailing off by the time Doug Pray made his film “Hype!,” but it’s exactly that sense of a moment having passed that makes this an all-time great rock-doc. “Hype!” explains how Seattle’s cultural guardians built up international excitement for what was going on in their city with the help of bands like Mudhoney, Pearl Jam and Nirvana … and then almost immediately regretted all the attention they’d demanded. The film features plenty of great rock ’n’ roll — proving that these bands were the real deal — but it’s also about how the irony-addled Generation X had a hard time taking its own success seriously, until after it started to slip away.

Special features: A Pray commentary, a look back on the film two decades later, bonus interviews and performances, and an animated short by Seattle cartoonist Peter Bagge.

Three more to see

“2:22” (Magnet/Magnolia DVD, $26.98; Blu-ray, $29.97); “47 Meters Down” (Lionsgate DVD, $29.95; Blu-ray, $39.99; also available on VOD); “Transformers: The Last Knight” (Paramount DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99; 3D, $37.99; 4K, $37.99; also available on VOD)

