'Ferdinand' reimagines a classic tale for contemporary audiences

The book Franco couldn’t brook is now a 3-D, computer-animated film, and that’s no bull.

“The Story of Ferdinand,” a gentle, slender kids’ tome about a Spanish bull too peaceful to fight in the ring, was written by Munro Leaf, illustrated by Robert Lawson and originally published in 1936. Spain’s Gen. Francisco Franco banned it during that nation’s Civil War as pacifist propaganda; Adolf Hitler ordered it destroyed. Meanwhile, supporters such as Ernest Hemingway lauded it. And Leaf? He called it “Propaganda for laughter only.”

“Rio” and “Ice Age” director Carlos Saldanha acknowledges the book’s nonviolent bent, but sees a different theme: “If you’re at home with who you are, you find peace.” His version of “Ferdinand,” opening Dec. 15, is a colorful adventure story, as opposed to the quiet book.

FULL COVERAGE: Holiday movie preview »

John Cena voices the gentle bull who would rather smell flowers than fight in "Ferdinand." John Cena voices the gentle bull who would rather smell flowers than fight in "Ferdinand." SEE MORE VIDEOS

“I never pictured translating the visuals of the book into the movie. I wanted to create my own vision of Ferdinand,” says the director.

The feature-length expansion required new characters, including sidekick Lupe, a wacky “comfort goat.” Saldanha cast “Saturday Night Live” Emmy winner Kate McKinnon as Lupe and WWE star John Cena as Ferdinand:

“He’s a massive guy! I don’t want to upset this guy ever! But the way he looks you in the eye, you believe every word he’s saying. And that’s how I saw Ferdinand.

“Kate – she’s such a natural comedian, an ad-libber. [She gave us] more material than we can ever use. Maybe we can make ‘Ferdinand 2’ just her.”

CAPTION Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." CAPTION Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." CAPTION Universal Studios pulls out the knives, axes and pig heads to scare you silly Universal Studios pulls out the knives, axes and pig heads to scare you silly CAPTION A sneak peek at Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit at the Broad. It runs from Oct. 21 to Jan. 1. A sneak peek at Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit at the Broad. It runs from Oct. 21 to Jan. 1. CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert.

This story is part of The Times' Holiday movie preview. See our complete coverage here.

calendar@latimes.com.