Pushing 90, the motion picture academy prepares for its next act: that long-delayed museum

It should have been a moment of catharsis.

After taking dramatic steps to diversify its overwhelmingly white and male membership in response to two years of #OscarsSoWhite furor, the motion picture academy voted to give its highest honor to “Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins’ tender coming-of-age story about a young black man struggling with his gay identity.

And then … well, you know.

The Oscar-night envelope snafu that initially declared “La La Land” and not “Moonlight” the best picture winner turned a landmark of inclusion into a moment of confusion that played out in front of millions of shocked viewers around the world.

But in a broader sense, that moment symbolized the challenges the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences faces as it works to give itself a makeover under the glare of the public spotlight — no easy feat for any high-profile institution, let alone one that is pushing 90.

In recent months, the academy’s leadership has grappled with an array of thorny near- and long-term challenges — including an ambitious and difficult effort to build an Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in the heart of Los Angeles. As it prepares to select new members of the board of governors this month and a new president later this summer, the venerable organization finds itself at a crossroads.

“There’s an idea of change and then there’s actually going through change — and sometimes it’s harder to go through it,” Dawn Hudson, who has served as the academy’s CEO since 2011, said in a recent interview at her office. “That’s human … It can feel a little scary. But I think overall people see the strides we’ve made.”

Yet that headway — including last year’s largest and most diverse class of 683 members, a step toward the academy’s goal of doubling the number of women and minority members by 2020 — has come with its share of headaches.

Shortly after the fallout over the envelope blunder abated, scrutiny turned toward the academy’s long-delayed museum, which has seen its official budget grow from $250 million to $388 million. Originally slated to open this year, the Renzo Piano-designed project has run into repeated snags and is now expected to open in 2019. And the academy is borrowing heavily to pay for the museum project — according to its most recent annual report, the organization’s debt leaped to $354.4 million from $61.6 million the previous year.

Concerns have also arisen over the pace of fundraising, even as Hollywood luminaries like Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg and companies such as the Dalian Wanda Group and Dolby Laboratories have chipped in multimillion-dollar donations.

A recent article in the trade magazine Variety that laid bare frictions within the academy’s leadership compared the museum project to notoriously troubled films like “Heaven’s Gate” and “Cleopatra.”

For academy observers as well as some insiders, this recent tumult, coming on the heels of the #OscarSoWhite firestorm, has stirred questions about the leadership of the organization. “Why is no one giving them advice, like, 'Look, you have to take care of these problems’?” said one longtime member, frustrated over a string of efforts by the academy to do damage control on one issue or another.

At a March 28 meeting, the academy’s board of governors voted to renew Hudson’s contract through June 2020. In a statement, academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, nearing the end of her own tenure, said the board was “confident in Dawn’s leadership of the academy, and fully support her as she leads a strong and dedicated team of more than 350 into our ninth decade.”

But that public expression of unanimity appeared to mask deeper divisions among the board over Hudson’s leadership, with some of the 54 governors privately finding fault with what some see as her hard-charging style and in particular her stewardship of the museum, which is far and away the biggest and most expensive construction project in the academy’s history.

For the board, the March meeting represented a kind of moment of reckoning with the ongoing challenges the museum has created.

The deep attempt to bring diversity and female power into the academy has been inspiring. — Laura Dern, governor for the actors branch

“I think there were a lot of people putting their heads in the sand and wanting to pretend there’s nothing wrong,” said one academy insider, who acknowledged that factions have developed on the board but declined to share details of private deliberations on the record. “But when you build something, it’s going to be harder than you think. I think there’s now a definite intent for everyone to get their arms around it.”

Hudson acknowledges that for roughly a year the museum’s capital campaign slowed as the academy looked for a replacement for its chief fundraiser, Bill Kramer, who left in October 2015. But with Katharine DeShaw hired last fall, she says fundraising is back in full swing.

“She has really picked up speed very quickly. I have no worries,” Hudson said. “As Renzo Piano says, it’s a very photogenic project and it attracts a lot of people. I really have found that you just have to ask. Once you ask, people get on board.”

In a separate interview, Boone Isaacs said that the reports of behind-the-scenes friction among board members over the museum and the academy’s finances have been overblown.

“I would say, bottom line, it’s just healthy debate,” she said. “Certainly with governance we should all be diligent about what we’re doing. But it’s sort of business as usual. And we are all on top of this. We’re on track. It’s just the normal process. Construction is always interesting.”

As for the growing size and expense of the museum project, Hudson and Boone Isaacs said it’s simply a reflection of the scale of ambition involved.

“Some people are like, ‘Oh my God, it’s big!’ ” Boone Isaacs said. “Yeah, it’s big, and it’s big for a reason because storytelling and this art form of motion pictures that’s so prevalent around the world — it’s a big concept. There’s so much there. I think it’s just beyond exciting. It’s going to be a major, major attraction in L.A.”

Music branch governor Laura Karpman echoes the sentiment that rumors of dissension and hand-wringing among the academy’s leadership have been overstated.

“People love gossip and it’s totally fun, but at the end of the day, it’s distracting and irrelevant,” said Karpman, a composer who joined the academy last year and was promptly elected a governor of her branch. “People are on the same page. It’s not some big fight. It’s just figuring out how to head into the future with these initiatives and the museum.”

That said, some staffers worry the costs of the museum could eat into the budgets of other academy programs, like film preservation, film festival grants and educational programs.