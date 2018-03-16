Motion picture academy president John Bailey faces accusations of sexual harassment

Though the position of academy president is unpaid and has traditionally been largely ceremonial, in recent years, it has become more demanding and closely scrutinized. Upon his election to a four-year term, Bailey immediately inherited a series of challenges facing the organization, including a continuing push to diversify its overwhelmingly white and male membership ranks, an ambitious effort to build an academy museum in Los Angeles and the steady erosion in ratings for the Oscars telecast, which hit an all-time low this year.