BAFTA Awards celebrate achievement in film and solidarity with women

The energy of change was palpable Sunday evening at Royal Albert Hall as London celebrated the 71st BAFTA Awards. Nearly every attendee — nominees and voting members alike — wore black in collective solidarity with the Time's Up movement, which seeks to end sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry and beyond. The awards ceremony followed the recent publication in the Observer of a letter signed by more than 190 British actresses calling for change, echoing the recent sentiments of Hollywood, particularly as seen at the Golden Globes.