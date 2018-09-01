An L.A. couple left urban life to start 'The Biggest Little Farm' and then made a movie about it

When the couple arrived on the land, the soil was dead — dry, dusty, uninhabitable. To learn how to make it nutrient-rich again, they hired Alan York, a consultant who was an expert in biomimicry. York preached a style of farming vastly different from what is traditional. Instead of killing pests with chemicals, for instance, York told the Chesters they should rely on things native to the environment — insects, other plants — to do that job. He also advised the couple to grow as many different crops as possible and help the farm become its own thriving ecosystem. While most of the farms in Moorpark focus on lemons and avocados, York persuaded Molly and John to plant those in addition to 75 varieties of stone fruit and a vegetable garden.