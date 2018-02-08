Romantic comedy 'Signature Move' goes to the mat for love

Motorcycle-driving Zaynab lives with her widowed mother, Parveen (Indian star Shabana Azmi), who divides her days between watching Urdu-language soaps and scanning the street with binoculars, searching for husband material for her clearly not interested daughter. The thirtysomething Zaynab's inability to tell her mother who she is, and Parveen's unwillingness to see it, are the crux of the matter, underscored by the contrasting openness between Alma and her mom (Charin Alvarez).