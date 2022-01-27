Classic movies in SoCal: ‘The Conversation,’ ‘A Raisin in the Sun,’ ‘Heat’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Bonnie and Clyde’ with ‘Night Moves’

Double bill pairs Arthur Penn’s violent 1967 drama, starring Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty as the titular Depression-era bank robbers, with Penn’s moody 1975 neo-noir starring Gene Hackman as an L.A. gumshoe searching for an actress’ missing teenage daughter. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Jan. 28. $14-$24. secretmovieclub.com

‘The Conversation’

Newly struck 35mm print of Francis Ford Coppola’s moody 1974 thriller about a freelance surveillance expert (the aforementioned Gene Hackman) who comes to suspect his current client might have sinister motives. With John Cazale, Harrison Ford, Teri Garr and Robert Duvall. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28-Feb. 3. $9.50, $12.50. (310) 473-8530. landmarktheatres.com

‘Heat’

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro play cops and robbers in Michael Mann’s atmospheric 1995 crime drama set in L.A. With Tom Sizemore, Jon Voight, Val Kilmer, Amy Brenneman, Ashley Judd, Danny Trejo and Wes Studi. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. Noon, 4 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 28-30; 7:45 p.m. Jan. 31. $7.50, $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘I Am Not Your Negro’

Filmmaker Raoul Peck examines racism in America through the lens of an unfinished manuscript by Black author and intellectual James Baldwin in this powerful 2016 film essay narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 3 p.m. Feb. 3. $5. academymuseum.org

‘It Happened One Night’

Clark Gable is warm for Claudette Colbert’s form and vice versa in Frank Capra’s saucy 1934 rom-com/road picture about a runaway socialite who meets a hunky newspaper reporter. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Feb. 3. $14-$24. secretmovieclub.com

‘The Maltese Falcon’

Humphrey Bogart is mystery writer Dashiell Hammett’s hard-boiled gumshoe Sam Spade in John Huston’s classic 1941 film noir about assorted disreputable characters desperately seeking the mother of all McGuffins. With Mary Astor, Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet. Hollywood Legion Drive-in at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Jan. 30. $30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

Mammoth Film Festival

The fifth edition of this cinematic showcase includes feature films, documentaries, shorts, music videos, etc., from around the world, plus panel discussions and more. The Minaret Cinemas, Minaret Village, 437 Old Mammoth Road, Mammoth Lakes; other area venues. Various showtimes, Feb. 3-6. Single tickets: $13-$25; passes: $125-$300. mammothfilmfestival.eventive.org

‘Paper Moon’ with ‘The Last Picture Show’

Double bill pairs Peter Bogdanovich’s 1973 charmer, featuring father-daughter duo Ryan and Tatum O’Neal as Depression-era scam artists, with the late filmmaker’s Texas-set 1971 coming-of-age drama starring Jeff Bridges and Cybill Shepherd. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 9:40 p.m. Feb. 2-3. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid’

James Coburn plays the legendary lawman, and Kris Kristofferson the notorious outlaw, in Sam Peckinpah’s 1973 revisionist western. Look for Bob Dylan, who supplied the songs and score, in a bit part as one of Billy’s cronies. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘A Raisin in the Sun’

A monthlong salute to the late, great Sidney Poitier gets underway with the actor reprising his Broadway role in this 1961 adaptation of Lorraine Hansberry’s acclaimed stage play about an economically struggling Black family on the south side of Chicago. With Ruby Dee and Louis Gossett Jr. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. Feb. 1. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Sign o’ the Times’

The dearly departed Prince was at his funky best in this 1987 concert film featuring songs from the Purple One’s double album of the same name. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28-29, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Sunset Boulevard’

Gloria Swanson is ready for her closeup in Billy Wilder’s darkly comic, B&W 1950 fable about a delusional silent-era movie star, screening as part of the “Vienna in Hollywood: Émigrés and Exiles in the Studio System” film series. With William Holden and Erich von Stroheim. Presented in 35mm. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘Them!’

Our fair city is menaced by ginormous ants in this 1954 creature feature, the sine qua non of the mutated-insect genre of the 1950s. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 4 p.m. Jan. 29. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘To Sir, With Love’

The aforementioned Sidney Poitier plays a novice teacher tasked with wrangling a classroom full of unruly students in London’s gritty East End in this 1967 drama. British pop star Lulu co-stars and belts out the memorable title tune. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 3:35 p.m. Jan. 29. $18. drafthouse.com