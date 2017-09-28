HBO's 'Spielberg' a thoughtful examination of a gifted and influential filmmaker

A surprisingly intimate and thoughtful examination of the life and career of one of the most successful and influential of filmmakers, "Spielberg" pulls back the curtain on the former boy wonder as he turns 70.

Veteran director Susan Lacy, creator of the PBS series "American Experience," convinced Steven Spielberg to sit down for close to 30 hours of interviews, and also spoke to his parents, siblings, fellow directors like George Lucas, Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, as well as actors and early supporters like Universal president Sid Sheinberg.

The result takes Spielberg from his earliest childhood to today, exploring everything from his gift for camera movement to how he used filmmaking to work out personal issues. It not only intensifies appreciation for his work, it gives you a sense of why he is who he is. Premiering Oct. 7 on HBO.

‘Spielberg’

Where: HBO

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Rating: TV-MA (may be unsuitable for children under the age of 17)

