What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman’ on History; ‘Supergirl’ on CW
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
FBI The team pursues a shooter who has been targeting detectives from the same New York City precinct, and unit relations between the agents and the department are strained. Tiffany (Katherine Renee Turner) realizes that her NYPD background is influencing her perception of the situation. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Alana De La Garza and Jeremy Sisto also star with guest stars Tristan Spohn, Walter Belenky and James DuMont. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Fourteen years after being crowned the first “American Idol,” Kelly Clarkson is still making history on the show.
Supergirl This series based on a DC Comics character ends its run with two new episodes. In the first, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her super friends are desperate to stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer), who have kidnapped a loved one. Then, former cast members Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood return for the finale as Alex and Kelly (Chyler Leigh, Azie Tesfai) prepare to marry and Supergirl has a final confrontation with Luthor. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW
‘Supergirl’ cast explains how the series affects the lives of its audience, especially young girls
Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane!
The Bachelorette Michelle and one lucky guy go on a joyride at a major auto brand’s performance center. Andy Grammer performs in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
For the first time, a franchise rocked by charges of racism will have a Black lead, co-host and executive producer. And it could be a game changer.
The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) brings a patient into the hospital who causes a security crisis. Also, a mixed martial arts brawl sends a well-known fighter to the hospital in this new episode of the medical drama. Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Anuja Joshi co-star with guest star Christopher Redman. 8 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET
FBI: International After a U.S. intelligence negotiator goes missing, her Paris apartment is found to be ransacked and covered in her blood. The team must find her before the country’s nuclear secrets fall into the wrong hands. Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood and Vinessa Vidotto star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
La Brea When a chaotic superstorm hits the clearing, a structural collapse puts Marybeth and Lucas (Karina Logue, Josh McKenzie) in danger. Eve (Natalie Zea) tries to make amends with the others by leading the effort to save them. Eoin Macken also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Our Kind of People (N) 9 p.m. Fox
American Veteran Wes Studi hosts the new episode “The Return,” which documents how Hollywood movies about heroes returning from combat traditionally end on a positive note, while in the real world the road back to civilian life can be fraught with uncertainty. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “Pandora Papers” examines the global entanglement of political power and secretive offshore finance, resulting in U.S.-based trusts sheltering millions in dubious assets. 10 p.m. KOCE
Dinner: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine prepares dinner on Healthcare Worker Appreciation Night at the stadium of minor league baseball team the Albuquerque Isotopes in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network
Impeachment: American Crime Story After the Starr report is released and the president is impeached, Linda (Sarah Paulson) faces the aftermath of her decisions, Paula (Annaleigh Ashford) makes desperate choices, and Monica (Beanie Feldstein) tries to figure out how to move on with her life. Margo Martindale, Edie Falco and Clive Owen also star in the finale. 10 p.m. FX
This season dramatizes the road to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Here’s our guide to the women at the center of the story.
Chucky Jake and Devon (Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson) make progress in their relationship while some enemies and allies from Chucky’s (voice of Brad Dourif) past show up in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy and USA
While the ‘Chucky’ star still has an occasional bout of FOMO, she’s planning to leave the spotlight on her own terms: ‘Once I’m gone, I’m gone.’
Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman Four men conspire to break out of Alcatraz, one of the most notorious prisons in American history, in the premiere of this documentary series. 10:05 and 11:05 p.m. History
The Last O.G. Tray (Tracy Morgan) tries to get enough signatures to keep the community center open in this new episode of the comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Little People, Big World: Amy and Chris’ Wedding Coverage of the event begins with a two-hour countdown followed by a wedding special. (N) 7 and 9 p.m. TLC
SPORTS
College Basketball Mt. St. Mary’s visits Villanova, 1:30 p.m. FS1; Akron visits Ohio State, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas visits Michigan State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kentucky visits Duke, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Montreal Canadiens, 4 p.m. BSW; the Ducks visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. BSW
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. BSSC and TNT
College Football Ohio visits Eastern Michigan, 5 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Author Lana Wood. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dwayne Johnson; the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Will Smith; Lucy Hale. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Scottie Pippen (“Unguarded”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Morgan Ortagus; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Michael Che. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Harlan Coben. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lena Waithe. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Kendra Wilkinson; Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Natalie Wood’s sister’s investigation into her life and what happened the night she died. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Casey Wilson (“The Shrink Next Door”); Adir Abergel. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “You Ain’t Much Fun”; Salma Hayek; Lauren Ridloff. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A couple’s daughters say the family is toxic; Mitch Albom (“The Stranger in the Lifeboat”). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Paula Patton (“Sacrifice”); author Monique Kelley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Smith; Jack Whitehall; Nathaniel Rateliff. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Quentin Tarantino; revealing People’s Sexiest Man Alive. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jamie Dornan; Jessica Williams; Dustin Lynch performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gal Gadot; Henry Lloyd-Hughes; Tori Kelly performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Silverman; Gary Gulman; Mark Ronson; Elmo Lovano performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Queen Bees Director Michael Lembeck’s 2021 romantic comedy stars Ellen Burstyn as a widow who resists her daughter’s (Elizabeth Mitchell) pleas for her to move into a nursing home, until she locks herself out of her house and a fire destroys her kitchen. James Caan, Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Christopher Lloyd, Loretta Devine and French Stewart also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin and Loretta Devine star in ‘Queen Bees,’ a comedy set in a retirement community.
Dear Rider This new feature-length documentary from filmmaker Fernando Villena celebrates the life and vision of Jake Burton Carpenter, a pioneer who propelled the sport of snowboarding into a global and cultural phenomenon before his 2019 death from cancer at age 65. The film includes interviews with family members, friends and sports icons including Shaun White, Kelly Clark and Mark McMorris. 9 p.m. HBO
Sounder (1972) 8:15 a.m. TCM
The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) 8:27 a.m. Cinemax
Milk (2008) 9 a.m. Showtime
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 10:30 a.m. FX
Cloverfield (2008) 10:45 a.m. HBO
Rocketman (2019) 11 a.m. Epix
Boy (2010) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
Total Recall (1990) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Baby Driver (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Lassie Come Home (1943) 11:45 a.m. TCM
The Abyss (1989) 12:56 and 9 p.m. Encore
Logan (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX
King Kong (2005) 1:50 p.m. HBO
Pacific Rim (2013) 2 p.m. AMC; 8 p.m. IFC
The American President (1995) 2 p.m. TMC
Crash (2004) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
American Hustle (2013) 3 p.m. BBC America
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3 p.m. Syfy
Narc (2002) 3:04 p.m. Starz
Titanic (1997) 3:30 p.m. MTV
Man Up (2015) 3:37 p.m. Cinemax
Under Siege (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 4:30 p.m. Epix
Death Becomes Her (1992) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB
Walkabout (1971) 5 p.m. TCM
Julie & Julia (2009) 5:16 p.m. Encore
Dark Waters (2019) 5:50 p.m. TMC
48 HRS. (1982) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Transformers (2007) 6:35 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 6:55 p.m. Syfy
Bridesmaids (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Last Wave (1978) 7 p.m. TCM
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 7:30 p.m. FX
Road to Perdition (2002) 8 p.m. Epix
Apollo 13 (1995) 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 9 p.m. Freeform
My Brilliant Career (1979) 9 p.m. TCM
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 9:49 p.m. Cinemax
Mean Girls (2004) 10 p.m. Paramount
Eve’s Bayou (1997) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Enemy of the State (1998) 10:46 p.m. AMC
The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) 11 p.m. TCM
TV highlights for Nov. 7-13 include the CMA Awards, a ‘Dexter’ reboot, and Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the action comedy ‘Red Notice.’
Movies on TV this week: ‘When Harry Met Sally...’ on Showtime; ‘Mary Poppins’ on Freeform
Movies on TV this week: November 7: ‘When Harry Met Sally...’ on Showtime; ‘Mary Poppins’ on Freeform; ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance’ on Sundance
TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 7 - 13 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 7 - 13, in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.