What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman’ on History; ‘Supergirl’ on CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

FBI The team pursues a shooter who has been targeting detectives from the same New York City precinct, and unit relations between the agents and the department are strained. Tiffany (Katherine Renee Turner) realizes that her NYPD background is influencing her perception of the situation. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Alana De La Garza and Jeremy Sisto also star with guest stars Tristan Spohn, Walter Belenky and James DuMont. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Supergirl This series based on a DC Comics character ends its run with two new episodes. In the first, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her super friends are desperate to stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer), who have kidnapped a loved one. Then, former cast members Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood return for the finale as Alex and Kelly (Chyler Leigh, Azie Tesfai) prepare to marry and Supergirl has a final confrontation with Luthor. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette Michelle and one lucky guy go on a joyride at a major auto brand’s performance center. Andy Grammer performs in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC



The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) brings a patient into the hospital who causes a security crisis. Also, a mixed martial arts brawl sends a well-known fighter to the hospital in this new episode of the medical drama. Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Anuja Joshi co-star with guest star Christopher Redman. 8 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET

FBI: International After a U.S. intelligence negotiator goes missing, her Paris apartment is found to be ransacked and covered in her blood. The team must find her before the country’s nuclear secrets fall into the wrong hands. Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood and Vinessa Vidotto star in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

La Brea When a chaotic superstorm hits the clearing, a structural collapse puts Marybeth and Lucas (Karina Logue, Josh McKenzie) in danger. Eve (Natalie Zea) tries to make amends with the others by leading the effort to save them. Eoin Macken also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Our Kind of People (N) 9 p.m. Fox

American Veteran Wes Studi hosts the new episode “The Return,” which documents how Hollywood movies about heroes returning from combat traditionally end on a positive note, while in the real world the road back to civilian life can be fraught with uncertainty. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Queens (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “Pandora Papers” examines the global entanglement of political power and secretive offshore finance, resulting in U.S.-based trusts sheltering millions in dubious assets. 10 p.m. KOCE

Dinner: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine prepares dinner on Healthcare Worker Appreciation Night at the stadium of minor league baseball team the Albuquerque Isotopes in this new episode. 10 p.m. Food Network

Impeachment: American Crime Story After the Starr report is released and the president is impeached, Linda (Sarah Paulson) faces the aftermath of her decisions, Paula (Annaleigh Ashford) makes desperate choices, and Monica (Beanie Feldstein) tries to figure out how to move on with her life. Margo Martindale, Edie Falco and Clive Owen also star in the finale. 10 p.m. FX

Chucky Jake and Devon (Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson) make progress in their relationship while some enemies and allies from Chucky’s (voice of Brad Dourif) past show up in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy and USA



Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman Four men conspire to break out of Alcatraz, one of the most notorious prisons in American history, in the premiere of this documentary series. 10:05 and 11:05 p.m. History

The Last O.G. Tray (Tracy Morgan) tries to get enough signatures to keep the community center open in this new episode of the comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Little People, Big World: Amy and Chris’ Wedding Coverage of the event begins with a two-hour countdown followed by a wedding special. (N) 7 and 9 p.m. TLC

SPORTS

College Basketball Mt. St. Mary’s visits Villanova, 1:30 p.m. FS1; Akron visits Ohio State, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas visits Michigan State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kentucky visits Duke, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Montreal Canadiens, 4 p.m. BSW; the Ducks visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. BSW

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. BSSC and TNT

College Football Ohio visits Eastern Michigan, 5 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Author Lana Wood. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dwayne Johnson; the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Will Smith; Lucy Hale. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Scottie Pippen (“Unguarded”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Morgan Ortagus; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Michael Che. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Harlan Coben. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Lena Waithe. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Kendra Wilkinson; Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Natalie Wood’s sister’s investigation into her life and what happened the night she died. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Casey Wilson (“The Shrink Next Door”); Adir Abergel. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “You Ain’t Much Fun”; Salma Hayek; Lauren Ridloff. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A couple’s daughters say the family is toxic; Mitch Albom (“The Stranger in the Lifeboat”). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Paula Patton (“Sacrifice”); author Monique Kelley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Smith; Jack Whitehall; Nathaniel Rateliff. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Quentin Tarantino; revealing People’s Sexiest Man Alive. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jamie Dornan; Jessica Williams; Dustin Lynch performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gal Gadot; Henry Lloyd-Hughes; Tori Kelly performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Silverman; Gary Gulman; Mark Ronson; Elmo Lovano performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Queen Bees Director Michael Lembeck’s 2021 romantic comedy stars Ellen Burstyn as a widow who resists her daughter’s (Elizabeth Mitchell) pleas for her to move into a nursing home, until she locks herself out of her house and a fire destroys her kitchen. James Caan, Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Christopher Lloyd, Loretta Devine and French Stewart also star. 8 p.m. Showtime



Dear Rider This new feature-length documentary from filmmaker Fernando Villena celebrates the life and vision of Jake Burton Carpenter, a pioneer who propelled the sport of snowboarding into a global and cultural phenomenon before his 2019 death from cancer at age 65. The film includes interviews with family members, friends and sports icons including Shaun White, Kelly Clark and Mark McMorris. 9 p.m. HBO

Sounder (1972) 8:15 a.m. TCM

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) 8:27 a.m. Cinemax

Milk (2008) 9 a.m. Showtime

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 10:30 a.m. FX

Cloverfield (2008) 10:45 a.m. HBO

Rocketman (2019) 11 a.m. Epix

Boy (2010) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

Total Recall (1990) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Baby Driver (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Lassie Come Home (1943) 11:45 a.m. TCM

The Abyss (1989) 12:56 and 9 p.m. Encore

Logan (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX

King Kong (2005) 1:50 p.m. HBO

Pacific Rim (2013) 2 p.m. AMC; 8 p.m. IFC

The American President (1995) 2 p.m. TMC

Crash (2004) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

American Hustle (2013) 3 p.m. BBC America

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3 p.m. Syfy

Narc (2002) 3:04 p.m. Starz

Titanic (1997) 3:30 p.m. MTV

Man Up (2015) 3:37 p.m. Cinemax

Under Siege (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 4:30 p.m. Epix

Death Becomes Her (1992) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB

Walkabout (1971) 5 p.m. TCM

Julie & Julia (2009) 5:16 p.m. Encore

Dark Waters (2019) 5:50 p.m. TMC

48 HRS. (1982) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Transformers (2007) 6:35 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 6:55 p.m. Syfy

Bridesmaids (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Last Wave (1978) 7 p.m. TCM

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 7:30 p.m. FX

Road to Perdition (2002) 8 p.m. Epix

Apollo 13 (1995) 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 9 p.m. Freeform

My Brilliant Career (1979) 9 p.m. TCM

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 9:49 p.m. Cinemax

Mean Girls (2004) 10 p.m. Paramount

Eve’s Bayou (1997) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Enemy of the State (1998) 10:46 p.m. AMC

The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) 11 p.m. TCM

TV Grids for the week of Nov. 7 - 13 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 7 - 13 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 7 - 13 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 7 - 13, in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing