What’s on TV Saturday: ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ on HBO; Austin City Limits’ on PBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jonathan Mangum is a guest in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 8 p.m. The CW
Crikey! It’s the Irwins Robert handles an aggressive wombat and it’s moving day for a giant anaconda. Also, Terri helps treat hundreds of lorikeets injured by a hailstorm and Robert and Chandler bake a special treat for the Irwin women in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW
BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer This four-episode true crime miniseries, which concludes Sunday, documents the psyche and crimes committed by serial killer Dennis Rader, who currently is serving 10 consecutive life sentences in Kansas’ El Dorado Correctional Facility. Author and forensic psychologist Dr. Katherine Ramsland, who has been corresponding with Rader for a decade, reveals intimate details of Rader’s personal past, as well as his gruesome crimes, contributing insights she hopes will help law enforcement and criminologists identify violent offenders in the future. 9 and 10 p.m. A&E
Austin City Limits 7th Annual Hall of Fame Honors After the pandemic forced the cancellation of this annual event last year, this new special showcases the induction of three longtime “Austin City Limits” favorites and trailblazing artists. Austin rock icon Alejandro Escovedo, singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams and the alt-country band Wilco are honored. In addition to performances by the inductees, the program also includes from Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Rosanne Cash and Sheila E. also perform. 11:30 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College Basketball Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo visits Cal State Northridge, 1 p.m. SportsNet. Also, Wichita State visits Houston, 9 a.m. CBS; Connecticut visits Seton Hall, 9 a.m. Fox; Clemson visits NC State, 9 a.m. BSW; St. John’s visits Providence, 9 a.m. FS1; Dayton visits George Washington, 9 a.m. USA; Virginia visits North Carolina, 10 a.m. ESPN; Texas visits Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. CBS; Syracuse visits Wake Forest, 11 a.m. BSW; Villanova visits DePaul, 11 a.m. FS1; VCU visits La Salle, 11 a.m. USA; Michigan State visits Michigan, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Kansas visits Texas Tech, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Tennessee visits LSU, 3 p.m. ESPN2; San Diego visits San Francisco, 4 p.m. BSW; Florida visits Auburn, 5 p.m. ESPN2
College Football FCS Division I Championship: Montana State versus North Dakota State, 9 a.m. ESPN2
High School Football All-American Bowl, from San Antonio. 10 a.m. NBC
NBA Basketball The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Clippers, 12:30 p.m. BSSC
Figure Skating U.S. Championships: 1 p.m. NBC; Pairs Free Skate & Free Dance, 4 p.m. USA
NFL Football The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Denver Broncos, 1:30 p.m. ABC and ESPN; the Dallas Cowboys visit the Philadelphia Eagles, 5:15 p.m. ABC and ESPN
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC; the Detroit Red Wings visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
High School Basketball Corona Centennial versus Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m. KDOC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Author and clinical psychologist Dr. Michael Breus (“Energize!”). 11 a.m. KTLA; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA
MOVIES
The Wedding Veil This new romance starring Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney is the first installment in a trilogy of interlinked films, adapted from a book by Lori Wilde, about three close-knit friends from college who get together annually. During one of those reunions, they stumble across an enchanted antique that changes each of their lives. Kevin McGarry also stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Patrick Hughes directs this 2021 sequel to his 2017 action comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek and Richard E. Grant reprise their roles from the original. 8 p.m. HBO
The Dry Robert Connolly directed this 2020 Australian mystery thriller, adapted from a novel by Jane Harper. Eric Bana stars as a federal agent who returns home to his drought-stricken hometown in Victoria to attend the funeral of a childhood friend. Genevieve O’Reilly, Keir O’Donnell, John Polson, BeBe Bettencourt and Martin Dingle Wall also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
Juno (2007) 8:27 a.m. Encore
World War Z (2013) 8:40 a.m. Epix
The Adventures of Mark Twain (1944) 9 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 10:05 a.m. Freeform
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 10:19 a.m. and 7:17 p.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 10:26 a.m. E!
The Hunger Games (2012) 10:40 a.m. and 8 p.m. Epix
Ivanhoe (1952) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Love & Basketball (2000) Noon POP
Gladiator (2000) Noon and 10 p.m. Showtime
Ready Player One (2018) Noon TNT
Solaris (2002) 12:35 p.m. HBO
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 1 p.m. Ovation
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 1:05 and 10:25 p.m. Epix
Gangs of New York (2002) 1:22 p.m. Cinemax
Bad Day at Black Rock (1955) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Galaxy Quest (1999) 1:39 p.m. Encore
Men in Black (1997) 2 p.m. IFC; 6 p.m. Sundance
Friday (1995) 2 and 8 p.m. MTV
Training Day (2001) 2 p.m. Paramount
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 2:23 p.m. E!
Scary Movie (2000) 2:35 p.m. Showtime
L.A. Confidential (1997) 2:35 p.m. TMC
Gilda (1946) 3 p.m. TCM
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 3 p.m. TNT
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 3:35 p.m. Epix
Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 4 p.m. KCET
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Air Force One (1997) 4:30 p.m. Paramount
The Dark Knight (2008) 4:30 and 10 p.m. VH1
Ghost (1990) 5 p.m. AMC
Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX
42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB
Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
Ex Machina (2015) 5 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 5:29 p.m. E!
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 5:40 p.m. Epix
Wedding Crashers (2005) 6 and 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Die Hard (1988) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Ice Age (2002) 7 p.m. Disney
The Croods (2013) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7:10 p.m. Freeform
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Blind Side (2009) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
Taken (2008) 8 p.m. VH1
The Patriot (2000) 9 p.m. Ovation
The Hurt Locker (2008) 9 p.m. Starz
Nightmare Alley (1947) 9 p.m. TCM
Avatar (2009) 9:15 p.m. IFC
His Girl Friday (1940) 9:30 p.m. KVCR
Die Hard 2 (1990) 9:30 p.m. Syfy
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 10 p.m. Cinemax
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 10:20 p.m. Freeform
Point Break (1991) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Shampoo (1975) 11:15 p.m. TCM
