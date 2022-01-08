What’s on TV Saturday: ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ on HBO; Austin City Limits’ on PBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jonathan Mangum is a guest in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 8 p.m. The CW

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Robert handles an aggressive wombat and it’s moving day for a giant anaconda. Also, Terri helps treat hundreds of lorikeets injured by a hailstorm and Robert and Chandler bake a special treat for the Irwin women in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW

BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer This four-episode true crime miniseries, which concludes Sunday, documents the psyche and crimes committed by serial killer Dennis Rader, who currently is serving 10 consecutive life sentences in Kansas’ El Dorado Correctional Facility. Author and forensic psychologist Dr. Katherine Ramsland, who has been corresponding with Rader for a decade, reveals intimate details of Rader’s personal past, as well as his gruesome crimes, contributing insights she hopes will help law enforcement and criminologists identify violent offenders in the future. 9 and 10 p.m. A&E

Austin City Limits 7th Annual Hall of Fame Honors After the pandemic forced the cancellation of this annual event last year, this new special showcases the induction of three longtime “Austin City Limits” favorites and trailblazing artists. Austin rock icon Alejandro Escovedo, singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams and the alt-country band Wilco are honored. In addition to performances by the inductees, the program also includes from Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Rosanne Cash and Sheila E. also perform. 11:30 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

College Basketball Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo visits Cal State Northridge, 1 p.m. SportsNet. Also, Wichita State visits Houston, 9 a.m. CBS; Connecticut visits Seton Hall, 9 a.m. Fox; Clemson visits NC State, 9 a.m. BSW; St. John’s visits Providence, 9 a.m. FS1; Dayton visits George Washington, 9 a.m. USA; Virginia visits North Carolina, 10 a.m. ESPN; Texas visits Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. CBS; Syracuse visits Wake Forest, 11 a.m. BSW; Villanova visits DePaul, 11 a.m. FS1; VCU visits La Salle, 11 a.m. USA; Michigan State visits Michigan, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Kansas visits Texas Tech, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Tennessee visits LSU, 3 p.m. ESPN2; San Diego visits San Francisco, 4 p.m. BSW; Florida visits Auburn, 5 p.m. ESPN2

College Football FCS Division I Championship: Montana State versus North Dakota State, 9 a.m. ESPN2

High School Football All-American Bowl, from San Antonio. 10 a.m. NBC

NBA Basketball The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Clippers, 12:30 p.m. BSSC

Figure Skating U.S. Championships: 1 p.m. NBC; Pairs Free Skate & Free Dance, 4 p.m. USA

NFL Football The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Denver Broncos, 1:30 p.m. ABC and ESPN; the Dallas Cowboys visit the Philadelphia Eagles, 5:15 p.m. ABC and ESPN

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC; the Detroit Red Wings visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

High School Basketball Corona Centennial versus Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m. KDOC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Author and clinical psychologist Dr. Michael Breus (“Energize!”). 11 a.m. KTLA; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

The Wedding Veil This new romance starring Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney is the first installment in a trilogy of interlinked films, adapted from a book by Lori Wilde, about three close-knit friends from college who get together annually. During one of those reunions, they stumble across an enchanted antique that changes each of their lives. Kevin McGarry also stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Patrick Hughes directs this 2021 sequel to his 2017 action comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek and Richard E. Grant reprise their roles from the original. 8 p.m. HBO

The Dry Robert Connolly directed this 2020 Australian mystery thriller, adapted from a novel by Jane Harper. Eric Bana stars as a federal agent who returns home to his drought-stricken hometown in Victoria to attend the funeral of a childhood friend. Genevieve O’Reilly, Keir O’Donnell, John Polson, BeBe Bettencourt and Martin Dingle Wall also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

Juno (2007) 8:27 a.m. Encore

World War Z (2013) 8:40 a.m. Epix

The Adventures of Mark Twain (1944) 9 a.m. TCM

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 10:05 a.m. Freeform

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 10:19 a.m. and 7:17 p.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 10:26 a.m. E!

The Hunger Games (2012) 10:40 a.m. and 8 p.m. Epix

Ivanhoe (1952) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Love & Basketball (2000) Noon POP

Gladiator (2000) Noon and 10 p.m. Showtime

Ready Player One (2018) Noon TNT

Solaris (2002) 12:35 p.m. HBO

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 1 p.m. Ovation

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 1:05 and 10:25 p.m. Epix

Gangs of New York (2002) 1:22 p.m. Cinemax

Bad Day at Black Rock (1955) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Galaxy Quest (1999) 1:39 p.m. Encore

Men in Black (1997) 2 p.m. IFC; 6 p.m. Sundance

Friday (1995) 2 and 8 p.m. MTV

Training Day (2001) 2 p.m. Paramount

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 2:23 p.m. E!

Scary Movie (2000) 2:35 p.m. Showtime

L.A. Confidential (1997) 2:35 p.m. TMC

Gilda (1946) 3 p.m. TCM

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 3 p.m. TNT

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 3:35 p.m. Epix

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 4 p.m. KCET

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Air Force One (1997) 4:30 p.m. Paramount

The Dark Knight (2008) 4:30 and 10 p.m. VH1

Ghost (1990) 5 p.m. AMC

Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX

42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

Ex Machina (2015) 5 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 5:29 p.m. E!

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Wedding Crashers (2005) 6 and 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Die Hard (1988) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Ice Age (2002) 7 p.m. Disney

The Croods (2013) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7:10 p.m. Freeform

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Blind Side (2009) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Taken (2008) 8 p.m. VH1

The Patriot (2000) 9 p.m. Ovation

The Hurt Locker (2008) 9 p.m. Starz

Nightmare Alley (1947) 9 p.m. TCM

Avatar (2009) 9:15 p.m. IFC

His Girl Friday (1940) 9:30 p.m. KVCR

Die Hard 2 (1990) 9:30 p.m. Syfy

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 10 p.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 10:20 p.m. Freeform

Point Break (1991) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Shampoo (1975) 11:15 p.m. TCM

