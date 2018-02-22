Bresson's magnificent 'Balthazar' kicks off animal-centric film series

Robert Bresson's "Au Hasard Balthazar" (1966) is one of the undisputed masterpieces of world cinema, as well as one of its abiding mysteries. Not even the keenest understanding of Bresson's formally rigorous methods can quite account for the poetic alchemy he achieved here: Compacting the short, brutal life of a donkey into 95 minutes, the movie somehow achieves a heartbreaking, deeply human vision of the sublime.