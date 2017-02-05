Political speeches color DGA Awards as the season transforms into a forum for dissent

Anger and concern over President Trump’s immigration restrictions were still fresh in Hollywood’s mind Saturday night at the 69th Directors Guild of America Awards dinner, an event that quickly turned political — with DGA President Paris Barclay leading the charge.

“I would not be standing in this room on this stage if not for immigrants,” Barclay declared at the Beverly Hilton hotel, opening the show with the first of many denouncements of the Trump executive order that was suspended last week by a federal judge.

Praising a rich global film history without borders or travel bans, Barclay pointed out that many of Hollywood’s most celebrated directors were themselves immigrants and refugees, including Billy Wilder and Fritz Lang, who fled Nazi-occupied Europe for America in the 1930s.

As occurred at the 2017 Producers Guild Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards, winners and presenters throughout the night made the most of their platform, placing a spectrum of urgent issues — President Trump’s executive order suspending refugee arrivals and banning entry to the U.S. from Iran and six other predominantly Muslim countries, the glaring lack of minority and women directors hired in the industry — in front of Hollywood’s director corps.

“La La Land” director Damien Chazelle, winning his first DGA Award for directorial achievement in a feature film for the musical romance set in Los Angeles, lent his support to Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, who because of the ban will not attend the 89th Academy Awards where his “The Salesman” is nominated “and comes from a country my government tells me I shouldn’t be in dialogue with,” Chazelle said.

“I wrote this movie six years ago in a very different time, in what seemed for me a more hopeful time in the world,” the Oscar front-runner added backstage. “I would hope that the movie gives some kind of hope.” Chazelle won the prize over “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins, “Manchester by the Sea’s” Kenneth Lonergan, “Arrival’s” Denis Villeneuve, and “Lion’s” Garth Davis.

Other winners included Ezra Edelman, who nabbed the documentary honors for his eight-hour nonfiction epic “O.J.: Made in America.” Davis took the prize for first feature film, Miguel Sapochnik won for dramatic TV series for his “Game of Thrones” episode “The Battle of the Bastards,” Becky Martin took the comedy prize for the “Veep” episode “The Inauguration,” and Steven Zaillian won for miniseries or movie with his “The Beach” episode of “The Night Of.”

Davis, who earned two DGA nominations for his fact-based drama about an Indian boy adopted by Australian parents seeking to bridge his two cultures, dedicated his prize to his young star, 8-year-old newcomer Sunny Pawar, but refrained from making overtly political statements onstage.

“I’m not confident enough to do that,” Davis told The Times ahead of the show. “I just let the film create the conversations.”

Nor did everyone approve of this year’s Oscar season’s transformation into a political forum.

“I don’t tell people who to vote for, and I get tired of Hollywood doing it. Get up there and be grateful that people love you, grateful that people voted for you, grateful for the award that you’ve received, and use your Hollywood activism off that stage,” said “Hercules” and “God’s Not Dead” star Kevin Sorbo, walking the red carpet in support of his upcoming faith-based feature directorial debut, “Let There Be Light.”

Fans tracking award shows to celebrate their favorite films and TV shows don’t want to hear political statements from inside the Hollywood bubble, he said.

“There’s a kickback, I think, from a big chunk of America saying, ‘Guys, that’s not your place,’” said Sorbo, describing the politicization of speeches by celebrities and filmmakers at the PGA Awards as “an overreaction” to Trump’s policies. “If they want to get political, go on MSNBC or CNN.”

DGA-nominated director Roger Ross Williams, whose documentary “Life, Animated” is also up for the Academy Award, argued in favor of speaking out when opportunity arises to bend the industry’s ear.

“I think it’s really important,” he told The Times, applauding Meryl Streep’s fiery anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes. “My film is about someone with a disability and it’s important that people like Owen have a voice and a place in America, just like it’s important that I as a black gay man have a voice and a place in America. And if I ever get up there on stage, I’m going to say that.”

“It’s about including everyone in the world, in life, as part of the American dream and the American experience,” added Williams, who also sits on the motion picture academy’s board of governors. “I don’t think it’s political to say that someone with a disability deserves the same rights as everyone else. Or someone who is gay, or that a person of color deserves the same rights as everyone else. To me that’s not politics — that’s a human right.”

Of course, not every filmmaker is so inclined. Accepting the DGA Lifetime Achievement Award, “Blade Runner” director Ridley Scott begged off delving into the fray. “There’s been a lot of talk about politics tonight and I’m best off not talking about it,” he told the audience.

For his part, documentary winner Edelman flashed back to the emotionally charged PGA ceremony late last month, where he won the producing award for his eight-hour ESPN Films documentary and acknowledged the strangeness of being at a glamorous awards show while anti-Trump demonstrations and civil unrest rocked the country.