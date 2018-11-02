'Bohemian Rhapsody' glosses over Freddie Mercury's roots and religion — just like he did

According to Mark Langthorne and Matt Richards' book “Somebody to Love: The Life, Death and Legacy of Freddie Mercury,” christening himself Freddie Mercury was part of crafting an onstage persona. “I think changing his name was part of him assuming this different skin,” May explained. “I think it helped him be this person that he wanted to be, and the Bulsara person was still there, but for the public he was going to be this different character.”