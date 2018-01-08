Golden Globes after-party roundup: Fox wins the night, but Netflix is a hot stop too

The 75th Golden Globes may have been a more serious affair than usual thanks to the unofficial black dress code and #TimesUp movement, but that didn’t stop anyone from cutting loose at the after-parties. Here are the highlights from the night’s prime events.

Greg Doherty / Filmmakers Guillermo del Toro, left, and Martin McDonagh with celebrate their wins. Filmmakers Guillermo del Toro, left, and Martin McDonagh with celebrate their wins. (Greg Doherty /)

Fox

The Fox bash, which included 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, FX, National Geographic and Hulu, was an early must-stop for Globes-goers who noshed on charcuterie and cheeses.

“Shape of Water” mastermind Guillermo del Toro, who won the Golden Globe for directing, and Martin McDonagh, director of “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (which won for motion picture drama), arrived showing off their Golden Globes. Both films were released by Fox Searchlight.

The evening’s winningest studio had a lot to celebrate at the sprawling after-party held on the roof terrace of the Beverly Hilton, where glinting chandeliers hung high above revelers.

Stars of “The Post” gathered in one nook; gawkers flocked toward lead actress drama winner Frances McDormand and her husband, Joel Coen; on the dance floor, “Greatest Showman” actress and singer Keala Settle posed for pictures, celebrating a best song win for “This Is Me.”

In the “Shape of Water” corner, sat “Star Trek: Discovery” star Doug Jones, the versatile physical performer who plays the creature in Del Toro’s sci-fi romantic fantasy.

“I’ve known Guillermo for 20 years and seven projects,” Jones said, speaking fondly of Del Toro, with whom he first worked on 1997’s “Mimic.” “I’m so happy for him.”

Outside, along a cozy terrace, television screens replayed scenes from the Globes telecast. Hungry guests lined up to soak up Champagne with gourmet pizza and enjoy an espresso bar as the DJ spun tunes from Madonna to Chubby Checker for the early-night crowd.

GOLDEN GLOBES 2018: Full coverage | Winners | Red carpet photos

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for InStyle Figure Skater Tonya Harding, left, and Golden Globe winner Allison Janney attend the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards post-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Figure Skater Tonya Harding, left, and Golden Globe winner Allison Janney attend the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards post-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. (Charley Gallay / Getty Images for InStyle)

Warner Bros. / InStyle

The first stop for many at the Warner Bros. and InStyle party was the L'Oreal flats machine. That's right — there was a machine doling out free rollable flat shoes for any lady whose tootsies were wiped after wearing heels all day.

That did not include Mariah Carey, who was posted up in the first banquette inside the party surrounded by a slew of Hollywood power players: Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Rowan Blanchard. Blanchard, 16, wasn't the only teen in attendance — Ava Phillippe, 18, attended the bash with her mom, Reese Witherspoon.

Busy Phillips, who is typically Michelle Williams' plus-one — this year, Williams brought #MeToo founder Tarana Burke instead — caught up with her BFF at the party. They were hanging out near the "I, Tonya" crew, including Tonya Harding herself. Despite the fact that Margot Robbie plays Harding in the film, the figure skater seemed to have found a new buddy in Allison Janney. The two kept hugging and laughing as Janney, who plays Harding's mother in the film, let Harding hold her newly acquired Golden Globe. Harding pretended to drop the prize, indicating how heavy it was, and then began rocking it like a baby.

Over on the dance floor, Maggie Gyllenhaal was busy dancing to Camila Cabello's "Havana." More guests were actually dancing at this bash than any other, perhaps on a sugar high after hitting the fully stocked gelato and doughnuts bar.

What was unclear, however, was whether astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who wandered into the bash around 11 p.m., broke out into the moonwalk.

Netflix via Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown and Aziz Ansari attend the Netflix after-party at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Sunday in Beverly Hills. Millie Bobby Brown and Aziz Ansari attend the Netflix after-party at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Sunday in Beverly Hills. (Netflix via Getty Images)

Netflix

Held at the newly built Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Netflix’s after-party was an event fit for a monarch.

Guests were greeted by a blood-red carpet that wound its way to the hotel’s entrance. Attendees were presented black wristbands with the Netflix brand on checking in, then were greeted by waiters with glasses of white wine. Around the corner, a bellboy, specially hired for the event, managed elevators that took guests upstairs to the party. (The red carpet on the elevator was also branded with the streaming service’s name.)

As the elevator’s doors opened, another sign led guests to a shoe valet, where they were able to trade their heels and dress shoes for a pair of slippers — it was clearly time to Netflix and chill.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Pharrell Williams joined the party in jeans, sneakers and a cream-colored jacket as Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love” blared from the speakers. Blige, who was nominated for her role in Netflix’s “Mudbound” and for her original song “Mighty River,” was seated at the party in the film’s reserved section, joined by actress Alfre Woodard. On a table not far away, someone had discarded their invites to HBO’s after-party.

Wearing a Time’s Up pin, Golden Globe winner Aziz Ansari went mostly unnoticed against the bar by the dance floor. Steps away, guests were clamoring to get photos with the “Stranger Things” kids.