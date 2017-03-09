Personal Shopper,' 'Raw' and more critics' picks, March 10-16

Movie recommendations from critics Kenneth Turan, Justin Chang and other reviewers.

The Founder Michael Keaton gives a performance of ratty, reptilian brilliance as Ray Kroc, the American salesman who turned a California burger stand into the global fast-food behemoth that is McDonald’s, in John Lee Hancock’s shrewd and satisfyingly fat-free biopic. (Justin Chang) PG-13.

I Am Not Your Negro As directed by the gifted Raoul Peck, this documentary on James Baldwin uses the entire spectrum of movie effects, not only spoken language but also sound, music, editing and all manner of visuals, to create a cinematic essay that is powerful and painfully relevant. (Kenneth Turan) NR.

La La Land Starring a well-paired Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, writer-director Damien Chazelle’s tuneful tribute to classic movie musicals is often stronger in concept than execution, but it’s lovely and transporting all the same. (Justin Chang) PG-13.

Land of Mine Explosive devices that can detonate at any moment are intrinsically dramatic, and this Danish World War II film makes good use of that plot mechanism, but it has a whole lot more going for it as well. (Kenneth Turan) R.

Manchester by the Sea Powerful, emotional filmmaking that leaves a scar, Kenneth Lonergan’s drama starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams is both heartbreaking and heartening, a film that just wallops you with its honesty, its authenticity and its access to despair. (Kenneth Turan) R.

Moonlight Superb filmmaking and an exceptional level of emotional honesty universalize a very specific coming-of-age experience, that of a gay black man growing from child to adult starting in 1980s Miami’s crack cocaine epidemic years. (Kenneth Turan) R.

My Life as a Zucchini As unexpectedly wonderful as its title is initially perplexing, this fine Swiss stop-motion animation feature is short, but oh so satisfyingly bittersweet, an example of pure movie magic on more than one level. (Kenneth Turan) PG-13.

The Other Half Canadian filmmaker Joey Klein’s impressive feature debut is a granular depiction of trauma, illness and protectiveness disguised as a love story and guided by a pair of intense portrayals from Tatiana Maslany and Tom Cullen. (Robert Abele) NR.

Personal Shopper Kristen Stewart gives her most accomplished screen performance to date in Olivier Assayas' shivery paranormal thriller — a haunted-house movie, a murder mystery and, in many ways, Assayas' most surprising film yet about the anxieties of modern life. (Justin Chang) R.

Raw A grossout that goes down like a delicacy, Julia Ducournau's exquisitely grisly writing-directing debut finds a ripe pubescent metaphor in the tale of a French teenager who develops an unexpected taste for human flesh. (Justin Chang)

Toni Erdmann Sandra Hüller and Peter Simonischek give splendid performances as a high-strung businesswoman and her screw-loose dad in this magnificently unpredictable comedy from German writer-director Maren Ade. (Justin Chang) R.

The Women’s Balcony An Israeli box-office hit about a Jerusalem clash of religious cultures, this is an unapologetically warm-hearted comedic drama, a fine example of commercial filmmaking grounded in a persuasive knowledge of human behavior. (Kenneth Turan) NR.

