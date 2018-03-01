Cultures and desires clash in the melancholy Japanese comedy 'Oh Lucy!'

She makes the mistake, however, of bringing along some not-insignificant baggage — namely her estranged sister, Ayako (an impressively sour Kaho Minami), who is also Mika's overbearing mother. The two sisters land in L.A. and manage to track down John, now wasting away in the crummy apartment he once shared with Mika, who has headed south to San Diego. And so this improbable trio follows suit, with Setsuko and Ayako rehashing old gripes and petty resentments at every step, even as Setsuko stealthily, endearingly and finally cringingly tries to worm her way into John's affections.