'Logan' director James Mangold surprised that Wolverine film got him his first Oscar nod for adapted screenplay

Other filmmakers have done really amazing work in the genre before. As a genre it takes a long time for people to accept where there can be real creativity and ambition. There was a time when the western was considered a low form or pulpy form, but people invested in it. I very much wanted us to — in the script and in conversation with the cast and crew — to see this film as a personal film. As a film about character more than a franchise or a tentpole.