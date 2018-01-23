Despite new rules, animated Oscar contenders deliver another battle of the Davids versus the Goliaths

GKids President David Jesteadt says of the timely film, "We were certainly very cautious about the rule change, but we thought, as long as the voters continue to see the movies and as long as we continue to represent great movies, there wasn't much to be worried about. And it was a great validation, in the 10th anniversary of our company, to receive our 10th nomination." (The distributor's past nominees include last year's "My Life as a Zucchini" and 2015's "Song of the Sea.")