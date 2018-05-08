Roman Polanski threatens lawsuit against motion picture academy over expulsion

"The only thing we're asking for is a hearing, a chance to present his side," Braun told The Times in an interview Tuesday. "What I would hope is that [the academy's legal counsel] would say, 'Let's avoid an expensive lawsuit. Let's just start over. We'll rescind the expulsion and we'll put him on notice that we're thinking of expelling him and we'll give you the opportunity to present your case.' That's the only rational thing. Otherwise, we've got to go to court and get a judge to rule that the academy has to follow its own rules, which should be a no-brainer."