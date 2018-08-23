Review: John Cho endures every father's worst nightmare in the innovative mystery-thriller ‘Searching’

The heart of the investigation, and the movie, is a trove of old live-cast videos that Margot had recorded and saved. Watching them for the first time, David begins to appreciate how much he didn’t know (or care to ask) about his daughter, namely how profoundly lonely she had become following her mother’s death. In these moments, “Searching” poignantly explores both the comfort and the isolation that technology can breed, even as it considers the lasting effects of grief. It also satirizes the ways in which that grief can be mocked and exploited, through mindless online gossip, sensationalist media coverage and the performative sympathy of onlookers who claim to have known Margot better than they did.