‘Outlaw King’ and ‘Non-Fiction’ bring winds of technological change to Toronto

This is not a new lesson, of course, but neither is it in danger of growing old. For anyone who has spent much time traveling the international film-festival circuit, it will be hard to watch “Non-Fiction” without reflecting on how the steady rise of all things digital has impacted the art and technology of cinema. The term “film festival” itself increasingly feels like a misnomer, insofar as most of the movies that screen at Toronto and other events are shot and projected digitally. Events that once positioned themselves as bastions of cinematic high art now grudgingly make room for sidebars devoted to episodic television and virtual reality.