Toronto is one of North America's largest festivals and, with key post-Labor Day positioning, one of its most influential. The arrival of the festival marks the end of the summer tent-pole season and begins Hollywood's all-important fall movie-going period.

Thanks to its place on the calendar, Toronto strongly sets the Oscar agenda to follow. A number of films with awards hopes could see their fates determined by their receptions north of the border.

“We’re lucky to be placed in the fall, at a point when audiences want substantial, high-quality films after the summer popcorn season,” Toronto artistic programmer Cameron Bailey said in an interview. That this summer’s popcorn has tasted stale to some viewers will increase the anticipation for, and pressure on, the 2016 Toronto slate.

Of the past nine best picture winners, eight have played Toronto.

"I don't think there's a formula anymore for a movie to go on to award success,” Bailey said. “We just want to program the best films and bring the public, the media and the industry together in a way I don't think you see at any other festival."