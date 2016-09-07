BUSINESS
On Sept. 8, the 40th Toronto International Film Festival will kick off, and with it the annual awards-season derby that will end with the Academy Awards next February. Over the course of 10 days, Times journalists will be on the ground in Canada, bringing us their first impressions of many of the films that will shape the Oscar race, as well as exclusive interviews, videos and photo shoots with their writers, directors and stars. Toronto is where the awards race picture begins to take shape – we'll help bring it into focus.

Sept. 7, 2016
This year's festival will be socially charged

Steven Zeitchik

The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off Thursday with “The Magnificent Seven,” Antoine Fuqua’s inclusive remake of John Sturges’ classic 1960 Western, with people of color behind and in front of the camera. From left, Vincent D'Onofrio, Martin Sensmeier, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ethan Hawke, Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt and Byung-hun Lee. None
In an awards season shaping up as the most socially charged in recent memory, the annual cinema gathering will contain a different feel this year. Movies about racial politics and identity will fill the streets of the Canadian city, injecting Hollywood into a cultural debate — and kicking off a period of Oscar movies that could both inform and reveal a continent's racial attitudes.

There's a whole new mix of films and people that involves race and, equally important, I think there's an appetite for them.

Cameron Bailey, festival's artistic director

Aug. 26, 2016
Why the Toronto International Film Festival matters

Steven Zeitchik

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Toronto is one of North America's largest festivals and, with key post-Labor Day positioning, one of its most influential. The arrival of the festival marks the end of the summer tent-pole season and begins Hollywood's all-important fall movie-going period.

Thanks to its place on the calendar, Toronto strongly sets the Oscar agenda to follow. A number of films with awards hopes could see their fates determined by their receptions north of the border.

“We’re lucky to be placed in the fall, at a point when audiences want substantial, high-quality films after the summer popcorn season,” Toronto artistic programmer Cameron Bailey said in an interview. That this summer’s popcorn has tasted stale to some viewers will increase the anticipation for, and pressure on, the 2016 Toronto slate.

Of the past nine best picture winners, eight have played Toronto.

"I don't think there's a formula anymore for a movie to go on to award success,” Bailey said. “We just want to program the best films and bring the public, the media and the industry together in a way I don't think you see at any other festival."

Aug. 26, 2016
AFI canceled 'Birth of a Nation' screening amid Nate Parker controversy, but TIFF still plans to show the film

Steven Zeitchik

With "The Birth of a Nation" director Nate Parker in the headlines over his 2001 rape trial, the American Film Institute decided to step away from the period tale, raising questions about the film's larger marketing campaign and ultimate viability as an Oscar contender.

So far, the Toronto International Film Festival, where the movie will screen several times, has remained on board; there will be post-screening Q&As and studio Fox Searchlight will conduct a junket in a local hotel. (In keeping with the pattern for most movies that premiered elsewhere, there will not be a press conference for the film.)

Unlike other controversies, the scandal puts at loggerheads several disenfranchised groups. “Birth” was seen as a savior of sorts for critics who believe that stories about African Americans have not been sufficiently represented in Hollywood. But the controversy over Parker has also enraged victims-rights groups, who see a systemic attempt by powerful interests to sweep away individuals’ concerns.

Aug. 26, 2016
TIFF 2016 will spotlight female directors and people of color

Steven Zeitchik

Mira Nair's Ugandan chess tale "Queen of Katwe," starring Lupita Nyong'o, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
A movie awards season that's shaping up to be about diversity will get a fitting kickoff at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. The early Oscar bellwether will feature a number of stories by and about underrepresented voices. Most notably that means women, with seven of its 19 galas directed by female filmmakers, a festival record.

This includes the world premieres of:

The Magnificent Seven, Antoine’s Fuqua’s remake of the John Sturges classic that now stars Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke (and opens the festival).

Mira Nair's Ugandan chess tale, "Queen of Katwe," starring Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo.

Aug. 26, 2016
'Snowden,' 'Denial,' and 'Deepwater Horizon' among this year's newsy films at TIFF

Steven Zeitchik

Films about charged modern news events along the lines of last year's Toronto breakout "Spotlight" are on the docket again this year. They include world premieres of: 

Oliver Stone's much-anticipated "Snowden," starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the controversial National Security Agency contractor.

"Denial," Mick Jackson's look at the fight between historian Deborah Lipstadt and Holocaust denier David Irving.

Pete Berg's "Deepwater Horizon," about the corporate intrigue behind the 2010 oil spill disaster.

Aug. 26, 2016
Toronto's documentaries include 'Amanda Knox' and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Turning Point'

Steven Zeitchik

An image from the documentary "Amanda Knox." (Netflix)
Toronto's documentary section is one of the best-regarded on the global festival circuit. The 2016 edition will focus on a mix of social topics and boldfaced personalities, with many movies seeking to offer a measure of timely clarity.

  • Among the most intriguing is "The Turning Point." The film has Leonardo DiCaprio and actor-director Fisher Stevens offering a kind of "Inconvenient Truth" for a new age, with DiCaprio touring the world interviewing global leaders and other well-known figures on the subject of the environment. The film is notable both for its celebrity interviewer — DiCaprio is not often seen on camera outside his acting roles — and its potential to engage viewers on more wonky matters of policy. The star has been working on the film for years and reportedly can be seen in the film conducting some of the interviews while still wearing his "The Revenant" beard.
  • A different hot-button issue comes to the fore with "Abacus: Small Enough to Jail," Steve James' look at the 2008 financial crisis through the prosecution of a bank in New York's Chinatown. The director, who has had an eclectic career with films as diverse as "Hoop Dreams" and "Life Itself," focuses on the roiling waters of urban enclaves, as he did in his 2011 Chicago-set "The Interrupters."
  • In "The Ivory Game," from Kief Davidson and Richard Ladkani, the filmmakers use a dense narrative and thriller conventions to go undercover and tell of the ivory cartels that traffic in African elephants.
  • With "Amanda Knox," Brian McGinn and Rod Blackhurst examine the incidents that led to both the Italian conviction and ultimate acquittal for an alleged murder by the title subject. The film is likely to engender passions, and possibly even competing viewpoints, on both sides of the Atlantic.

Aug. 26, 2016
Aug. 26, 2016
TIFF flashback!

Go inside The Times' photo studio at last year's Toronto International Film Festival to see moody photos of filmmakers and stars. 

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
