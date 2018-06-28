Jessica Chastain plays the artist who painted Sitting Bull in the inert history lesson 'Woman Walks Ahead'

The real-life particulars were somewhat different, as they often are. Weldon’s given name was Caroline, not Catherine. She was divorced, not widowed, and her 1889 westward journey sprang less from her artistic aspirations than from her deep concern for Native American rights. (She did meet Sitting Bull and painted several portraits of him, some of which survive to this day.) But deviations from the historical record aren’t a problem in and of themselves; it’s what those deviations add up to (or don’t), and what they say about the motivations of the artists behind them.