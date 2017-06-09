Actress Glenne Headly, 'Lonesome Dove' and 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' star, dies at 63

Actress Glenne Headly, best known for her Emmy-nominated turn in “Lonesome Dove” and masterful comedic role in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” died Thursday night. She was 63.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly. We ask that her family's privacy be respected in this difficult time,” representatives for the actress told The Times in a statement Friday. A cause of death was not immediately available.

Deadline reported that Headly was in production for the upcoming Hulu series “Future Man” at the time of her death.

Headly got her start on the stage and was an ensemble member of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company from 1979 to 2005. In 1982, she relocated to New York City, where she replaced Ellen Barkin on stage in “Extremities” opposite Susan Sarandon.

Headly’s career transitioned to film, starring with Steve Martin and Michael Caine in 1988’s “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and as Tess Trueheart in Warren Beatty’s 1990 adaptation of “Dick Tracy.”

For her work on television, Headly garnered two Emmy nominations as a supporting actress in a TV movie, for her work in “Lonesome Dove” (1989) and “Bastard Out of Carolina” (1996).

Headly is survived by husband Byron McCulloch and son Stirling.

libby.hill@latimes.com

Twitter: @midwestspitfire

