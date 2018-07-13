California Sounds: Gaby Moreno teams with Van Dyke Parks; Carl Stone unearths some early loop-based beauty; Valley Queen rolls through the city

Parks, whose own solo work and collaborations with artists including the Beach Boys (on “Pet Sounds” and “Smile”), Joanna Newsom (“Ys”), Randy Newman, Phil Ochs and dozens more continues to define the so-called West Coast sound. He had been chatting about his time up and down Sunset Boulevard and banging on the piano earlier this year when, nearly as an afterthought, he asked whether he could share a taste of his new work with the L.A.-based Moreno.