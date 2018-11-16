California Sounds: New L.A.-area music from Dominique Pruitt, Tim Presley's White Fence, Lost in Stars and the Samps

The first single, “Don’t Ya,” features Kid Moxie, who sings “Can you save me” as if through a web of circuitry. Willoughby, also a poet whose most recent limited edition book, “Le Festival des Murmures,” is currently on sale at Hauser & Wirth gallery, cites the work of the 12th-century mystic and composer Hildegard of Bingen as a guiding light on “Fabula.” That makes a certain amount of sense: Played in a cathedral, this music would likely generate a bounty of overtones. Played through headphones, it rushes in to create its own kind of sanctuary.