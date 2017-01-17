'The saddest, slowest, most acoustic' record: Aimee Mann announces a new album

Though she grew up on the East Coast, singer, songwriter, guitarist and transplant Aimee Mann long ago earned her place as the poet laureate of a certain brand of Los Angeles ennui.

Her most famous song, “Save Me,” after all — from the film “Magnolia” — opens with the line, “You look like the perfect fit for a girl in need of a tourniquet.” Mann’s last album, “Charmer” (2012), featured a song called “Crazytown,” which she described as a place “where craziness gets handed down/ Who? whoever’s gonna volunteer/ Will only end up living here.”

On Tuesday, Mann announced her ninth studio album, and its title portends further darkness. Called “Mental Illness,” it features 11 songs on which the artist plumbs the depths, and will arrive on March 31 on Mann’s own SuperEgo imprint. As a teaser, she released the album’s first song, “Goose Snow Cone.”

SNAP Video Teaser clip for Aimee Mann's new album, "Mental Illness." Teaser clip for Aimee Mann's new album, "Mental Illness." See more videos

But those wondering on the artist’s mental health can relax. Mann, whose wry lyrical wit is evident across her acclaimed catalog, devoted herself to writing grim weepers as a reaction to those who think she writes only depressing songs, she wrote in announcing the record.

“So if they thought that my songs were very down-tempo, very depressing, very sad, and very acoustic, I thought I’d just give myself permission to write the saddest, slowest, most acoustic, if-they’re-all-waltzes-so-be-it record I could,” she said.

Calling it ‘Mental Illness’ makes me laugh, because it is true, but it’s so blunt that it’s funny. — Aimee Mann

Added Mann: “I mean, calling it ‘Mental Illness’ makes me laugh, because it is true, but it’s so blunt that it’s funny.”

Mann also announced that she will tour in support of “Mental Illness.” Beginning April 20 in Washington, D.C., she’ll make her way up the Eastern seaboard before heading west for a dozen gigs, culminating with a homecoming at the Theatre at Ace Hotel. Mann has the full tour itinerary at her website.

Produced, as usual, by Paul Bryan (who’s also Mann’s touring bassist), “Mental Illness” also features musicians including Jonathan Coulton, Jay Bellerose on drums and Jamie Edwards on piano. Singer/songwriter Ted Leo, who makes music with Mann as the Both, also contributes.

“Mental Illness” track listing:

“Goose Snow Cone”

“Stuck in the Past”

“You Never Loved Me”

“Rollercoasters”

“Lies of Summer”

“Patient Zero”

“Good For Me”

“Knock It Off”

“Philly Sinks”

“Simple Fix”

“Poor Judge”

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

For tips, records, snapshots and stories on Los Angeles music culture, follow Randall Roberts on Twitter and Instagram: @liledit. Email: randall.roberts@latimes.com.