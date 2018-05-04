Angélique Kidjo on what an old Talking Heads album still has to say

But like the original, this "Remain in Light" represents an act of outreach. To make it, Kidjo teamed with Jeff Bhasker, an A-list American pop producer known for his work with Beyoncé and Kanye West. And there are cameos by Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend and Devonté Hynes of Blood Orange — just two of the countless young art rockers indebted to Talking Heads.