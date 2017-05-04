Beatles to get 24/7 radio station starting May 18 on SiriusXM

Fans who can’t get enough of the Fab Four’s music will soon have the option of hearing them 24/7 when Sirius XM satellite radio launches the first-ever full-time Beatles channel May 18.

The new service will begin at 9:09 a.m. Eastern time — in reference to the first ever John Lennon-Paul McCartney song collaboration, “One After 909” — and will feature a nonstop diet of music by the group and solo works by Lennon, McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as well as recordings by artists who influenced them, and whom they influenced.

“I still remember the thrill of when we first heard our music on the radio, but I don’t think any of us would have imagined that we’d have our very own Beatles radio channel more than 50 years later,” McCartney said in a statement in which Starr added, “Now you can listen to The Beatles ‘Any Time at All’.”

In June, the new channel will have special programming tied to the 50th anniversary of the release of the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album.

It is the first authorized full-time Beatles radio program, and among its featured programs will be a daily edition of L.A.’s long-running weekly show “Breakfast With the Beatles” hosted by Chris Carter. The new operation will be found on SiriusXM Channel 18, and will be available for free from May 18 to 30 on inactive SiriusXM radio receivers.

Other programs will include “Peter Asher: From Me to You,” a weekly segment hosted by the veteran musician-producer and Beatles world insider; “A Day in the Life,” with information on various facets of the Beatles’ lives; “My Fab Four,” a segment hosted by a daily guest DJ picking four favorite Beatles songs; “Beatle Bites,” a quiz show inviting listeners to identity songs based on snippets, among others.

The channel will draw from the group’s official releases and solo albums as well as live recordings, rarities and music by acts that inspired the Beatles and those strongly influenced by the quartet.

