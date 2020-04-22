Gayle King wants to hear your coronavirus stories for her new podcast

Another day, another new podcast inviting listeners to call in with their stories about coronavirus and way the crisis has upended our lives.

Gayle King and SiriusXM announced Wednesday that the “CBS This Morning” co-host will launch a new podcast Thursday featuring phone conversations with “Americans affected by lockdowns and social distancing measures following the coronavirus outbreak.”

The hourlong show, titled “Gayle King in the House,” will air live each Thursday on SiriusXM at 2 p.m. Pacific for the next six weeks.

“These are such surreal times. I look forward to hearing how everybody’s feeling and thinking … how do we navigate the uncertainty of this moment?” King wrote in a statement. “As unsettling as this is, I believe we’ll make it through. While it’s crucial to be socially distant it’s just as important for us to be emotionally connected and engaged with each other. ... Call me!”

Listeners can ring the veteran broadcast journalist at (888) 947-8277 to discuss “how they’re coping with this new reality,” from their experiences self-quarantining at home to the impact of the public health crisis on their mental health.

King is one of several celebrities finding new ways to connect with the public during the pandemic. Other recently launched homegrown content includes John Krasinski’s “Some Good News” YouTube show, Oprah Winfrey’s COVID-19 Apple TV+ series and Bob Saget’s “Here for You” podcast, which similarly encourages fans to call in with their thoughts on life under quarantine.

“Gayle connects with her audience in a manner few can,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer. “It speaks volumes about her intelligence and warmth that people trust her to speak about their personal struggles and triumphs, and I’m especially thrilled that our listeners will have the opportunity to hear from Gayle in these troubling times.”