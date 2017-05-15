Beyoncé tops 2017 BET Awards nominations

Beyoncé is the leading nominee for this year’s BET Awards, the network announced Monday morning.

The pop star, who is the most nominated and winning artist in the show’s 17-year-history, scored seven nods for her “Lemonade” — including album of the year.

The ceremony celebrates black excellence in music, film, TV, sports and philanthropy and will air live June 25 from the Microsoft Theater at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Last year, Beyoncé’s polarizing “Formation” video took one of the night’s biggest honors, video of the year; this year, her bawdy anthem “Sorry” is up against hits from Big Sean, Migos, Bruno Mars and her sister, Solange.

She’s also nominated for collaboration (with two different songs), female R&B/pop artist and video director.

Bruno Mars follows with five nods, including album of the year and male R&B/pop artist.

Solange’s breakout “A Seat at the Table” scored the singer her first BET nods since 2009. She collected four, including album of the year.

Migos and Chance the Rapper also landed four nods, with Chance leading the pack for new artist (the Grammy winner is up against 21 Savage, Cardi B, Khalid and Young M.A.) and album of the year.

BET anchors its awards spectacle with a multi-day festival across multiple venues at downtown's L.A. Live, including Staples Center and the Novo (formerly Club Nokia).

Tickets are on sale now through Axs. Single-day Staples Center show tickets start at $49.50, with three-day packages starting at $148.50.

VIP packages, which include a ticket to the awards show, are currently on sale. Packages range from $1,095 to $4,500.

A partial list of nominees for the 2017 BET Awards below:

Female R&B/pop artist

Beyoncé

Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Male R&B/pop artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Migos

Rae Sremmurd

Collaboration

Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar, "Freedom"

Chance the Rapper featuring 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne, "No Problem"

Chris Brown featuring Gucci Mane & Usher, "Party"

DJ Khaled featuring Beyoncé & Jay Z, "Shining"

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"

Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane, "Black Beatles"

Male hip-hop artist

Big Sean

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Young M.A.

Video of the year

Beyoncé, "Sorry"

Big Sean, "Bounce Back"

Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Bad and Boujee"

Solange, "Cranes in the Sky"

Video director of the year

Benny Boom — Kehlani, "CRZY"

Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia — Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Director X — Zayn Malik, "Like I Would"

Hype Williams — Tyga "Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner"

Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter — Beyoncé, "Sorry"

New artist

21 Savage

Cardi B

Chance the Rapper

Khalid

Young M.A.

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Beyoncé, “Sorry”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Drake, “Fake Love”

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Album of the year

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

“4 Your Eyez Only,” J. Cole

“A Seat at the Table,” Solange

“Coloring Book,” Chance the Rapper

“Lemonade,” Beyoncé

A complete list of nominees can be seen here.

gerrick.kennedy@latimes.com

For more music news follow me on Twitter:@GerrickKennedy