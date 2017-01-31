Bob Dylan's upcoming triple album will delve deeper into Great American Songbook

What does Bob Dylan call two albums’ worth of recordings culled from the Great American Songbook?
A good start, apparently.
Following his 2015 album, “Shadows in the Night,” and last year’s “Fallen Angels,” the newly minted Nobel Prize in Literature laureate will release a triple album on March 31 with 30 more songs from the same trove of mostly pre-rock-era pop songs.
“Triplicate” is the first three-volume release of Dylan’s 55-year recording career and will be divided into separately themed discs titled “’Til the Sun Goes Down,” “Devil Dolls” and “Comin’ Home Late.”
Among the classics to which Dylan is applying his voice and arranging skills this time out are Herman Hupfeld’s “As Time Goes By,” Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler’s “Stormy Weather,” Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh’s “The Best Is Yet to Come” and Charles Strouse and Lee Adams’ “Once Upon a Time.”
Dylan received Grammy Award nominations for “Shadows in the Night” and “Fallen Angels,” the latter in the running for the traditional pop vocal album category to be announced Feb. 12.
“Triplicate” will be issued in multiple formats, including a triple-CD collection, a three-LP vinyl set and a limited-edition triple-LP package in a numbered case.
Dylan’s version of Jimmy Van Heusen and Carl Sigman’s “I Could Have Told You” is available as a “vinyl video” on YouTube.
