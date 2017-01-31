Bob Dylan's upcoming triple album will delve deeper into Great American Songbook

What does Bob Dylan call two albums’ worth of recordings culled from the Great American Songbook?

A good start, apparently.

Following his 2015 album, “Shadows in the Night,” and last year’s “Fallen Angels,” the newly minted Nobel Prize in Literature laureate will release a triple album on March 31 with 30 more songs from the same trove of mostly pre-rock-era pop songs.

“Triplicate” is the first three-volume release of Dylan’s 55-year recording career and will be divided into separately themed discs titled “’Til the Sun Goes Down,” “Devil Dolls” and “Comin’ Home Late.”

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Among the classics to which Dylan is applying his voice and arranging skills this time out are Herman Hupfeld’s “As Time Goes By,” Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler’s “Stormy Weather,” Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh’s “The Best Is Yet to Come” and Charles Strouse and Lee Adams’ “Once Upon a Time.”

Dylan received Grammy Award nominations for “Shadows in the Night” and “Fallen Angels,” the latter in the running for the traditional pop vocal album category to be announced Feb. 12.

“Triplicate” will be issued in multiple formats, including a triple-CD collection, a three-LP vinyl set and a limited-edition triple-LP package in a numbered case.

Dylan’s version of Jimmy Van Heusen and Carl Sigman’s “I Could Have Told You” is available as a “vinyl video” on YouTube.

Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving."

randy.lewis@latimes.com

Follow @RandyLewis2 on Twitter.com

For Classic Rock coverage, join us on Facebook