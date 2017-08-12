Bruno Mars announces $1-million donation to victims of Flint water crisis

Bruno Mars is donating $1 million from his sold-out concert in Michigan to aid those impacted by the Flint water crisis.

The pop crooner announced to the crowd who packed the Palace of Auburn Hills for his 24K Magic World Tour on Saturday night that he and the show’s promoter, Live Nation, would be redirecting funds from the Michigan show to charity.

Proceeds from the show have been earmarked for the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

"Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster,” Mars said in a statement. “As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again."

The Community Foundation of Greater Flint is an organization addressing the issues brought on after the city switched water sources and failed to treat the water to prevent corrosion, which allowed dangerous amounts of lead from old pipes to leach into the water.

Mars recently kicked off the North American leg of his sold out 24k Magic World Tour. It stops at the Forum for a stretch of shows in early November and stretches till next summer.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. CAPTION Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs). Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs). CAPTION Watch "Steven Universe" creator Rebecca Sugar perform "Be Wherever You Are." Watch "Steven Universe" creator Rebecca Sugar perform "Be Wherever You Are."

gerrick.kennedy@latimes.com

For more music news follow me on Twitter:@GerrickKennedy