The Grammys and FireAid concerts raised $125 million for fire relief

Olivia Rodrigo performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Last week’s Grammys and the massive FireAid benefit concerts raised close to $125 million for relief efforts in the wake of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

Thursday’s FireAid concert, held at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, featured sets from more than 30 artists including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Green Day and Joni Mitchell. The event raised a formidable $100 million from an estimated 50 million viewers tuning in across 28 streaming platforms. The total includes matching donations from the venues’ owner Steve Ballmer and family, along with donations from music biz heavyweights the Azoff family, rockers U2 and the Eagles and others.

In a statement about how the funds will be dispersed, FireAid’s organizers said that “The FireAid Grants Advisory Committee, composed of longtime LA-region philanthropic leaders with deep relationships in the non-profit community, have been working to identify key areas of need, for maximum impact. Led by the Annenberg Foundation, the committee has been listening daily to affected communities, assessing local resource gaps to ensure aid reaches those most in need, and researching the handling of other fire disasters, such as those in Maui and Northern California. The first phase of grants are expected to be awarded by mid-February.”

Meanwhile, the Grammys and affiliated events raised a combined $24 million toward fire relief, with $9 million coming from Grammy night and $15 million from MusiCares events during Grammy week, including its annual MusiCares Persons of the Year gala honoring the Grateful Dead, and other events during Grammy week.

MusiCares is currently offering short-term financial assistance for music professionals affected by the fires, alongside Recording Academy partnerships with Direct Relief, California Community Foundation and Pasadena Community Foundation.

The fires were a core theme of Sunday’s Grammys telecast, with local firefighters presenting the award for album of the year to Beyoncé and an opening medley from the L.A. rock band Dawes, who lost homes and studios in the Eaton fire.

